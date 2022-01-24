Christina Kirschner is shown abroad: she will attend the inauguration of the President of Honduras

Vice President Christina Kirschner Will show on the outside. Such as LA NACION expects, Will participate on January 27th Assuming the Hon’ble President of Honduras, Siomaro Castro, he sees with good eyes.

The event, which will be held at the National Stadium in the capital, Tegucigalpa, will be attended by the Vice President of the United States as its star guest. Kamala Harris, With an important delegation.

“Finally, my dear comrade Siomara, sooner or later, people and history always do justice. At the beginning of our conversation with Siomaro Castro de Zelaya, the first elected president of the Republic of Honduras, on Monday, he wrote: Nasri Asfura, Of the ruling National Party.

Behind Xiomara Castro and Salvador Nasralla, the day he won the election AFP Agency

It will be Christina Kirschner’s first official work abroad, After being in office for more than two years, he was only involved in timely and specific matters such as the contract with. Vladimir Putin Sputnik V for administering vaccines (he received the Russian ambassador to the country, for example, in his office).

Pepe Mujica, Alberto Fernandez, Christina Kirschner and Lula da Silva Presidency

The visit to Honduras will take place on key days of the government, which will pay $ 731 million this Friday to the International Monetary Fund for the first time this year. It remains to be seen whether the Vice President will make any statement in this regard, as he asked the President not to sign any agreement that would mean reform at the December 10 Democracy Day event.

Vice President Cristina Kirchner congratulates Honduras’ elected President Siomara Castro.

Meanwhile, at the end of the talks, Alberto Fernandez will meet with his Russian ally. Vladimir Putin, Next February 3 in Moscow. He will be at the previous stop of the trip to China and the next day he will meet the President of that country. Xi Jinping.

Chairman sources said Nation It will be halted for 48 hours in Russia and will be for a pending bilateral meeting. “Cooperation on vaccines, investments and cooperation in science and topics of common interest will be discussed at the meeting,” they explained.

The original reason for the trip to China was to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations between the People’s Republic of China and Argentina, which will be celebrated this year. But despite that, The date of the meeting with Xi was defined based on the start of the Winter Olympics in Beijing..