January 28, 2022

East Valley Times

Complete News World

Christina Fernandez is far from a contract with finance

Arzu 1 hour ago 2 min read

That family Kirschner It has always been characterized by being far removed from the tragedies that keep the country on edge and causing structural disintegration in the governments that have experienced them. It happened with the Cro-Magnon tragedy in 2004, in 2018, when a train collided Eleven massacres.

In this case, when he does not like something or considers it an economic tragedy, Christina Fernandez de Kirschner He chose to stay in Honduras, thousands of kilometers away from the ruling country. Nothing is accidental. Until yesterday, his relatives, who were affiliated with Patria, explained the difficulty in agreeing. IMF And its “repair plan”.

