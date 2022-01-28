Christina Fernandez is far from a contract with finance

That family Kirschner It has always been characterized by being far removed from the tragedies that keep the country on edge and causing structural disintegration in the governments that have experienced them. It happened with the Cro-Magnon tragedy in 2004, in 2018, when a train collided Eleven massacres.

In this case, when he does not like something or considers it an economic tragedy, Christina Fernandez de Kirschner He chose to stay in Honduras, thousands of kilometers away from the ruling country. Nothing is accidental. Until yesterday, his relatives, who were affiliated with Patria, explained the difficulty in agreeing. IMF And its “repair plan”.

The differences between the directing duos are very deep Before all This led to delays and a lack of horizons in these and other central decisions in the country. Today it can be described as the “western” department of government or the “holiday” for the unborn Albertism. Matthias Gulfas Keep it up In words yesterday and today, As an ally who wants to be accepted as the “third level” within the ruling coalition Sergio Masa, First praised the deal with IMF.

Pulp He first traveled to Washington, D.C., when he himself became disillusioned with the qualities of the Minister of Economy. Martin Guzman. A month later, the chief executive, John Manzoor, Went alone to the US capital to acknowledge the official position of the government in support of the understanding with the credit institution.

Last week, when Santiago cafiero Conversation with the highest political officials of the government Joe Biden, The Vice President revealed himself with a new letter. She seemed to be demanding a place in the discussion that she did not have, or at least, did not happen as she thought.

Kafiro, Masa, Manzoor and joined the ministers Fernandez Beyond the legacy left behind are the support of simple and straightforward dialogue with international organizations Mauricio Macri. Christina Fernandez de Kirschner, From Honduras, kept at almost the same level International organizations, financial institutions and drug trafficking.

On January 21, MDZ Posted a note It showed the differences that the Vice President had and the gestures to gain centrality. Those close to the head of state, angered by the need to set up their own agenda to cover up any issues arising from the Alberdista factories, said, “Keep in mind that this makes less of an impact.

So far, only those who have not commented on the policy of the agreement that will allow Argentina to refinance in full Credit to the IMF, The highest officials of Kirsenism. Not only did the vice president follow, he was quiet from Honduras, everything that happens in Argentina. They did not speak either Maximo Kirschner, Wado de Pedro or Governor Axel Kisiloff, one of the most influential figures in the Vice President’s economic thinking.

Nothing is accidental. Forms, for Christianity, are more important than substance.