Chilling Photos of Vladimir Putin’s Torture Cages in Ukraine

Russian soldiers held Ukrainian citizens hostage in these cages located in the basements of captured public buildings.

Russian troops began withdrawing from the occupied territories Eastern Ukraine And that’s how it happened Mariupol and Bucha First and inside Isium Discovered in recent days Common pitsThe horrors Putin’s soldiers are going through are beginning to unfold.

“Basements, cages and a lot of pain: this is prison-torture in liberated Kubyansk,” revealed Pravda Gerashchenko., Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. The message on his social network profile was accompanied by horror images: Putin’s torture cages in Ukraine.

Torture centers were discovered after Russia withdrew from several towns in Kharkiv

Photographs of a dark basement show the metal dungeons where Russian soldiers kept their prisoners and where torture took place War crimes Since the invasion last February by Moscow.

According to Ukrainian officials, the bases were converted into secret prisons in all pro-Russian occupied territories.

“This painting is found in all liberated territories”Gerashchenko says. “Russian serfs who delight in abusing free people. Russia must be defeated,” he added.

Kubyansk It is a strategic point as it is a railway link with other important places of the country. ” Russian troops immediately entered our city. They entered without a fight; There were no Ukrainian soldiers, the mayor surrendered the city,” said Yulia Petrova, a survivor of the Russian terror.

Russian soldiers abducted civilians accused of collaborating with Kiev

He confirmed it in his testimony The worst happened in the basement of the administrative buildings. “They kept people there. When you went there, your hair stood on end because you heard inhuman screams. Women’s and men’s voices. It’s scary to even imagine what they did to make people scream like that.He described.

The European Union promotes a special court for war crimes

Jerashchenko’s revelations come on top of other chilling discoveries by Ukrainian troops in recaptured territories. According to Kiev, Moscow set up torture camps against civilians in the basements of buildings in all its occupied cities.

According to the head of the police intelligence department, the Kremlin military tortured civilians who collaborated with Ukrainian soldiers there.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian troops of “widespread” torture in “occupied” Ukrainian territories, while comparing them to Nazis in Germany.

“More than ten torture chambers have already been discovered in the liberated areas of the Kharkiv region, in various towns and cities. Torture was a widespread practice in the occupied territory. That’s what the Nazis did. That’s what the Russians do.”Zelensky condemned.

“When the occupants fled, they also threw away their torture devices. Even at Koschai Lopan Regional Railway Station, they found a torture chamber and found electric torture devices. It’s just a railway station!” He added that.

The trials have fueled calls for an international investigation. In fact, yesterday, the Czech Republic, which currently holds the temporary presidency of the European Union (EU), called for the creation of an international court for war crimes.

Continue reading: