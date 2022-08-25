Chile’s Minister of Social Development Resigns: They Reveal Their Connection to Mapuche Leader Hector Laitul

File photo by Jeanette Vega

Chile’s President Gabriel Boric announced today Thursday Social Development Minister Janet Vega has accepted her resignation. After learning that he had attempted to contact the leader of the largest radical Mapuche organization by telephone, Hector Laithul was arrested on Wednesday.

This is about First resignation War Cabinet sworn in on 11 March.

“I have decided to accept the resignation of Social Development Minister Janet Vega”Boric said, while making a reporter’s point during a visit to the northern Chilean city of Tierra Amarilla.

According to information provided by electronic media from before, Minister Vega’s adviser, speaking on his behalf, tried to contact Laithul on May 11 after he declared his intention to continue the armed struggle. To reclaim lands that the Mapuche consider theirs through ancestral rights in southern Chile.

“We must be careful in substance and form,” the president added Minister Vega’s “Political Responsibility”.

Boric further noted Llaitul, head of Coordinadora Arauco Malleco (CAM), one of the main militant groups responsible for the forest fire attacks, was arrested on Wednesday.

“No one is above the law in Chile”The President confirmed that Lytle did not want to take the proposed dialogue route.

Charges for his arrest Wood robbery, usurpation and assault against authority.

In an extensive regularization day this Thursday at the Guaranty Court in the city of Temuco in La Araucania region, Laithul remained in custody.

CAM issued a statement on Wednesday detailing the arrest of its leader “The Materialization of Political Persecution” Against his “political project”.

Laithul recognized the theft of wood and A Armed resistance has been called for in the framework of operations to oust forestry companies in the Biobio and La Araucania regions from territory they consider their own. He has admitted in various press interviews that members of CAM are responsible Arson attacks within the framework of their demands.

Secondly, Minister Jeanette Vega had already sparked controversy last May in a television program when she announced that there were Mapuche political prisoners in Chile, later pointing out that it was a misunderstanding.

Asked shortly before about a reshuffle of his cabinet, amid a drop in his approval rating, President Gabriel Boric said any reshuffle of his cabinet would be accepted after a constitutional vote next September 4.

