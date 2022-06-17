Cayó Claudio “Morocho” Mansilla, el ultimo and my piligros profile picture

Finalment Claudio Javier Mansilla, alias el “Morocho”, Ultimo recluso evadido de Piero which quedaba profile. Y sindicado organizer de aquella resonante maniobra, además de ser considerado el más peligroso de los ocho presos que huyeron. No established rules: lo arrestaron in Zona Cero, in El Limit Noroeste de Rosariothese views are in the noche.

Sequent fuels police, the operator is alive and well in a casa de calle Polledo al 4000 donde secestraron is a cantidad no precision Drugs and también armas de fuego.

The United Investigator is led by Maximiliano Bertolotti, who owns a cargo son of Georgina Pyrola and Marisol Fabbro.

Mansilla, por quinen la provincia había ofrecido a recompense of 1 million pesos You will no longer encounter any odds in the form orden de captura international-, fue sindicado como promoter de la fuga, which is a simple abatido For personal penitentiaries, the fire extinguisher will be externally converged.

El “Morocho”, a presole alto profileestablishes the impression of a criminal and an individual después de su fuga on the crcel junto a otros siete reclos, ocurrida el 27 junio del año pasado, fue connedanodu ausencia 25 25 days ago.

Un tribunal lo encontró responsable, com instigador, del doble asesinato Los jóvenes Kevin Nieri (16) and Lionel Bubacar (18), ballados in September 2018.

Mansilla es el nico recluso que no había sido recapturado hasta ahora tras la cinematográfica fuga in the area of ​​Santafesino -unos 18 Kilometers al sudoeste de Rosario-, a la que You can search for this page title in other pages, or search the related logs, but you do not have permission to create this page.with the apology of a group of interns who apedre a los guardiacrceles.

Part of the band that operated for Mansilla in Barrio Santa Luca fue details por different hechos. Los acusados fueron Lautaro August Acevedo (21); Maximiliano Ezequiel González (28); Alfredo Eduardo Salva Celis (26); Iván Norberto Chávez (22); Damien Nahuel Córdoba (24), Carlos Saúl Gómez (35) and Ezequiel Rodolfo Romero (21).

Según la acusación, “This is the closest cargo to Claudio Mansilla, quen des des su lugar alojamiento en detención en la unidad de Piero daba denrdenes a miembros in the organizers of the Travancore Lines Telephone ”.