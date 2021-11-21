Cast and Borick are using the clear advantage of a vote for Chile’s president

Draft

Jose Antonio Cast and Gabriel Boric received a clear advantage in the vote for the presidency of Chile.

With nearly 50% of polls polled in this Sunday’s election, the far-right Cast and the left – wing candidate Borik will be the most popular and will contest the country’s presidency on a polarized ballot. December 19.

Closet, 55-year-old lawyer, married and father of 9 children and sympathetic to the current government of Augusto Pinochet, currently has 28% support, 24% Boric, A 35-year-old alumni leader, wants to be the youngest president in Chile history.

Franco Parsi He is also in the race with Yasna, in third place with just 13% Provoked, From the center of the left.

If these results are confirmed, it will be the first time since the return of democracy in 1990 that the traditional center-left and center-right parties have not contested the presidency.

Since returning to democracy, Chile’s first-round winner has always been the president, but it is difficult to predict the December results of this first-round vote fragment.

Image source, Getty Images Title, Jose Antonio Cast is the Republican nominee, further to the right of the ruling coalition “Chile Podemos Mass.”

Image source, Getty Images Title, Gabriel Borick is the Axis candidate formed by the Communist Party and the Broad Front, an alliance that broke a couple of years ago and challenges the power of traditional political forces.

Election day was marked by long queues of voters waiting for their turn amid restrictions imposed by the corona virus outbreak.

Tables of the most populous cities, such as Santiago, the capital, and Valparaiso, have not yet been calculated.

The presidential election two years later in Chile led to the election of a constitutional conference to draft a new constitution after a social explosion.

On that day, members of parliament – 155 members of the House of Representatives and 27 of them will be 50 senators – and regional councilors were elected, forming a political committee for the next few years and the results of the work of the Constituent Assembly are pending. .