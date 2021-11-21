November 22, 2021

East Valley Times

Complete News World

Cast and Borick are using the clear advantage of a vote for Chile’s president

Arzu
  BBC News World

Jose Antonio Cast and Gabriel Boric received a clear advantage in the vote for the presidency of Chile.

With nearly 50% of polls polled in this Sunday’s election, the far-right Cast and the left – wing candidate Borik will be the most popular and will contest the country’s presidency on a polarized ballot. December 19.

Closet, 55-year-old lawyer, married and father of 9 children and sympathetic to the current government of Augusto Pinochet, currently has 28% support, 24% Boric, A 35-year-old alumni leader, wants to be the youngest president in Chile history.

Franco Parsi He is also in the race with Yasna, in third place with just 13% Provoked, From the center of the left.

