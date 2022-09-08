Canada: At least one dead and two injured in second stabbing in less than a week

At least one person died and two others were injured this Wednesday Second stabbing in Canada in less than a weekThe suspect who killed 10 people First factCompleted last weekend at various locations in the province of Saskatchewan, He took his own life shortly after the police chase.

According to officials, One died and two were seriously injured A man in Edmonton, Alberta’s capital city, was killed in a series of random attacks similar to those in Saskatchewan over the weekend, local officials said.

Local police asked all residents, pedestrians and drivers to evacuate the scene and take shelter in their homes if possible, as a suspect was walking around the area with a knife.

The assailant had curly black hair and fair skin and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and gray shirt., according to the explanation given by the witnesses. Media reports have identified the aggressor as Clarence Lawrence, a 25-year-old man who was arrested shortly before 6 p.m. at the intersection of 50th Street and 122nd Avenue in the Newton area. Global News.

The second suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in and around Indian reservations in Canada He died of self-inflicted wounds on Wednesday afternoon After police crashed his vehicle after a three-day search, authorities said.

Miles Sanderson, 32, was killed near Rosthern after officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle being driven by a man armed with a knife, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

Officers ran Sanderson’s vehicle off the road, said an official familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

This was said by the officer The fugitive’s injuries were self-inflicted, but did not release further details about when they occurred or when the suspect died. Videos and photos from the scene showed a white van pulled off the road and surrounded by police vehicles. The truck’s air bags deployed.

The body of Miles Sanderson’s brother Damian, 30, was found near the scene of the stabbing two days earlier.10 people died and 18 people were injured. Police are investigating whether Miles Sanderson was responsible for the death.

Some of the victims’ relatives arrived at the scene Wednesday, including Brian Burns, whose wife and son were killed. “Now we can begin to heal. The healing begins today,” he said.

The attack raised the question of why Miles Sanderson is an ex-convict with 59 prior convictions and a long history of violence.. He was released by the parole board in February after serving more than four years in prison on assault and robbery charges.

But He had been wanted by police since May for apparently violating the terms of his probation, although the details are not very clear at this time. According to court records, his lengthy criminal history also revealed that seven years ago he assaulted and stabbed one of the weekend’s slaying victims.

These attacks attract attention, and Canada is considered worldwide. One of the best places to live for housing, job and quality of life opportunities.

News & World Report ranked the country as Better to live Based on a survey of 17,000 people worldwide. The country ranked first in the rankings for quality of life and social purpose.

Survey participants saw Canada as a country committed to recognizing human rights, than other countries in the world such as Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Sweden and the Netherlands.

With information from agencies Telum, Europa Press and AP