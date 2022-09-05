Can aging be delayed in dogs?

The current life expectancy of dogs is 14 years (Ketti).

It is known and considered by those who love us Dogs In a sad moment, they leave this world. L A Life expectancy Puppies are about 14 years old today. Compared to the 75 years a human lives normally, Foretells a fight for which you must be prepared.

However, science can give us hope. A team of experts at the University of Washington in Seattle is conducting a study to track how dogs age and to improve or delay this process.

The Dog Aging ProgramThis job is called and is responsible for other- Matt KaeberlinA famous American biologist. Kaeberlin’s team seeks to understand how lifestyle, genes and environment affect aging in dogs.

The Dog Aging Program seeks to delay canine aging using rapamycin, a drug used in other animals.

“We want to use this information to increase life expectancy and disease-free life expectancy for pets and people,” they state officially. Dog Aging Program. These experts believe that their research will lead to an understanding of the aging process in humans.

Scientists in charge of the project are testing anti-aging drugs in a group of 17 people Domestic dogs Seven years of age or older. Preliminary results — not yet published — are positive, Kaeberlin said. One of the drugs used RapamycinA drug according to previous research Can extend life WormsFlies and Mice.

Rapamycin works in the body by inhibiting a molecule called mTOR, which is responsible for cell growth and metabolism by taking in nutrients. “I’m sure there are some interventions that we know about To prolong life and health “Mice work in dogs: it’s just a matter of showing it in clinical trials,” Kaeberlein said confidently.

The owners of the dogs participated in the study by observing the animals’ behavior

The owners of the analyzed dogs also participated in the study to monitor their pets’ daily behaviors, especially after taking rapamycin. . So far, feedback has been positive: Participants indicated that their dogs They are more active than ever.

“ We believe this is a real outcome. This may be to reduce pain or arthritis, or medications may make dogs hyperactive Kaeberlin explained.

To obtain new and wider assurances, from Dog Aging Program 580 dogs were assigned to the second trial. Over a year, half of the animals will receive rapamycin and the other half will receive a placebo. Over the next 24 months, the scientists will monitor the canines’ health with the idea of ​​deciding whether or not the aforementioned drug extends their useful lives.

In New York, another science project will test a drug that prevents DNA damage in dogs

In the same line, Professor of Oncology Andriy GutkovWorker at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center D Buffalo, New YorkHe is in charge of the project hard. with his peers Daria Fleishman and Katerina AdrianovaFour years ago, Gutkov studied the ages of a group of dogs rescued from sled races.

In this case, the attention of experts is focused on the DNA damage that this animal experiences over time. According to Kutko, this degradation process can send a signal to the immune system and affect tissues and cells. This may be one of the main causes of age-related aging.

In this case, Gutkov’s team is testing an experimental drug that can reverse the aforementioned DNA damage in dogs. “ If the drug can prevent DNA damage, it should allow animals to live longer, healthier lives ”, Gutkov clarified that the results are not ready yet.

