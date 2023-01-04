Calls from Russian soldiers at the end of the year revealed their whereabouts

From Russia they said that for the first time they had sent a warship named Admiral Gorshkov. Zircon hypersonic missiles On the ship. The ceremony of operating the ship took place under the supervision of Vladimir Putin.

“The ship carries Zircon and Kalibr missiles, air defense equipment, torpedoes and artillery ammunition. According to information gathered by the Interfax news agency, the crew is ready to carry out combat operations,” officials said during the ceremony.

This was stated by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu “Zircon missiles reach high speeds and can bypass anti-aircraft defense systems”. “The campaign focuses on countering threats from Russia and working with allies to maintain regional peace and stability,” the official explained. The Zircon is a new Russian hypersonic missile developed by Russia since 2018. For Putin, these missiles would make it possible to adequately protect Russia from external threats in the midst of a war in Ukraine.

Los Tennis players Carlos Algarz, Rafael Nadal and German Alexander ZverevAmong other players, will participate Melbourne (Australia) A charity act “Playing Tennis for Peace” for victims of Ukraine.

The top ten tennis players will play in that special tournament on January 11, as confirmed by the Australian Open organization on Wednesday. Proceeds from the competition will go to UNICEF Australia and Global GivingIt takes care of victims of the war in Ukraine, DPA news agency reported.

Vladimir Putin He will talk to the President of Turkey today Tayyip ErdoganKremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Interfax. The two leaders have held several talks since the war in Ukraine began a year ago.

Turkey acted as a mediator with the United Nations to broker an agreement to allow grain exports from Ukrainian ports. But still The chances of serious peace talks starting are remote Because Moscow demands that kyiv accept lands seized by arms and Ukraine wants Russian troops out of all its territories.

Los Russian forces said today that they repelled a counterattack by the Ukrainian army near Doroshnyanga in the Donetsk region.Clashes continue between the parties.

“Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made unsuccessful attempts to capture Russian troop positions in the south,” Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said. “The losses of the Ukrainian army increased throughout the day and more than a hundred soldiers died,” he said, before adding that “five reconnaissance groups were intercepted.”

According to the Russian military, Ukraine launched a rocket attack on a building housing soldiers who used their cell phones without permission.. During this event, 89 people have died so far.

The phone signals allowed Kyiv forces to “determine the coordinates of the location of military personnel.” and carry out the offensive, Lt. Gen. Sergey Chevryukov said in a statement, promising to punish the officers responsible for the violation.

The attack, one of the deadliest against Kremlin forces since the start of the war, took place a minute after the start of the New Year, Chevryukov said. Ukrainian forces fired six missiles from a HIMARS missile system at a building “In the region of Makivka”Two of the soldiers were shot down, but four hit the building and exploded, causing the building to collapse.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said following a phone call with Volodymyr Zelensky Twitter “Our support for Ukraine and Ukrainians is unwavering.” I mention this to make it clear to the President of Ukraine “We’ll make sure they have what they need for the winter.”.

He revealed that he also talked about “strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities, increasing attacks against Ukrainians, and more.”

Joe Biden holds talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House on January 13. To discuss North Korea, war and tensions with China over Taiwan. He noted that one of the main topics was Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine. Guardian.

A patriotic group supporting widows of Russian soldiers called Russian President Vladimir Putin Order massive mobilization of millions of men and close borders to ensure victory in Ukraine. The media published this information Al-Jazeera.

Putin is under intense pressure to achieve victory in Ukraine more than 10 months after sending in troops as part of a “special operation”. “We ask our president to allow the Russian army to carry out a large-scale mobilization” The movement asserted in the publication telegram.

Reported on Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty telegram what An explosion was heard in Sevastopol on Wednesday night. Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, explained that the air defense was activated at least twice. The news was picked up by the Ukrainian media Kyiv Independent.

In his annual New Year’s address, President Vladimir Putin thanked Russians for their efforts Send children on “holidays” from occupied Ukrainian territory. The Institute for War Studies previously announced the prosecution of Russian officials It used the guise of “vacation” and holiday programs to justify the transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia and Russian-occupied Crimea. The analysis was replicated Kyiv Independent.

The President of Ukraine, in his latest speech, warned again Russia is ready to launch a massive offensiverevealed Guardian. “We have no doubt that Russia is the present masters They will throw everything they have left to turn the tide of war”, he expected.

He concluded: “We must interrupt this Russian situation. We are preparing for this. Terrorists must be defeated. Any attempt at his new offensive must fail.” Zelensky’s statements come later Ukraine launched an offensive that resulted in the death of several soldiers in Makhivka.

President of Lithuania Geethan NausedaOn January 3, he announced that his country would continue to provide military support to Ukraine in the face of an invasion by Russia in 2023. He ventured that this year would be “the year Ukraine defeats Russia.”. This phrase was echoed by the Ukrainian media Kyiv Independent.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky He thanked former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after handing over the Democratic caucus to a new generation of leaders. The 118th Congress was sworn in Tuesday with a new Democratic president.

“Thank you, Nancy Pelosi, For being a strong advocate for the Ukrainian people and for his leadership in passing historic decisions by the US Congress to aid Ukraine’s struggle For freedom and independence!”, posted the Ukrainian president via his official Telegram account CNBC.

The Russian Defense Ministry said there were more than 80 Russian soldiers They were killed in an attack on their shelter on Ukrainian New Year’s Eve. Ukrainian media reported that the brigade’s deputy commander, Lt. Col. Bachurin, was among the dead. Kyiv Independent.

After a review of interviews and social media posts, an investigation Reuters Revealed The presence of a strong “secret” function Agents with dual identities include- Vladimir Putin Seeks World Power Against Ukraine.

According to the British News Agency, the campaign has been going on since the start of the war last February and its purpose German government reverses course on Ukraine, breaks with Western alliance backing Volodymyr Zelensky and makes peace with Russia.

Most of those involved in this crusade It has ties to the Kremlin and Russian institutions under international sanctions or far-right organizations. Some cells of this movement were accused of plotting to oust Olaf Scholz last December.

Much of the propaganda they seek to persuade German citizens is disseminated through the media channel. “Putin Fan Club”.

They confirmed from the Ministry of Home Affairs Reuters what”This is not a joke” and said that any attempt to influence foreign states or individuals is taken “very seriously”.Especially “in the context of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine”.

They predicted that If Germany, the EU’s largest economy, turned to Kiev, European unity would be shattered in the war.

