California earthquake and power outage map

Tens of thousands of customers continue to be without power across Humboldt County. Pacific Gas and Electric CompanyOne of the service providers in the state, It is estimated that many areas will be restored by 10 pm.

According to Pacific Gas and Electric Company, there are at least 68,020 customers without electric service so far. Pacific Gas and Electric Company

Via Twitter, residents of Northern California shared images from Tuesday morning where they could see Major damage to homes and businesses. North Coast News journalist Austin Castro shared the photos A large crack that divides a roadas well as destroyed furniture.

After the earthquake, severe damage was reported on roads in Northern California Twitter/@AustinCastroTV

This Tuesday morning came three days after the seismic event A magnitude 3.6 earthquake hits San Francisco. Seismologists have warned that a catastrophic earthquake could hit the Bay Area within the next three decades. As mentioned Daily Mail. In addition, the USGS pointed out that There is a 51% chance that it will be at least 7 degrees.

about, 90% of the world’s earthquakes They occur in what is called the “Ring of Fire”.. It is the region with the greatest seismic and volcanic activity in the entire earth. This region begins at the Tonga Trench in the Pacific Ocean, borders the continental shelf of Oceania and Asia, and then continues across western America from Alaska to Chile.

The “Ring of Fire” is the region of greatest seismic and volcanic activity in the world Twitter/@USGS

A major 6.4 earthquake produced at least some tremors South of San Jose off the Oregon coastCalifornia, public reports show Compiled by the US Geological Survey.

Humboldt Sheriff’s Information Specialist Samantha Karkas said Associated Press That, so far, there is a record of two injuries in the county, but Both were expected to recover Soon.

The Humboldt Sheriff’s Office reported reports of damaged homes and roads throughout the county, which has a population of 136,000, but officials later said Damage was less than expectedDue to the amount of tremors.

This image released by Caltrans District 1 shows a 1,320-foot-long (402.3 m) concrete arch bridge at Fernbridge on California State Route 211 over the Eel River near Fortuna, California, in Humboldt County. Distrito 1 de Caltrans/Associated Press

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said after the 6.4 magnitude earthquake was reported. So far 21 tremors have been reported.With a small size.

State Route 211 in Fernbridge, which connects to Ferndale, will be closed while safety inspections are conducted. Through his Twitter account, Mike McGuireA California senator representing the quake-hit area said the governor’s office of emergency services was in direct contact with county officials.

California state senator Mike McGuire, who represents the area affected by the earthquake, tweeted about the closure of the Fernbridge Bridge. Twitter/@ilike_mike

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). There is currently no tsunami threat associated with the earthquake. The quake was centered in the Pacific Ocean about 120 kilometers from Ferndale.

After a 6.4 earthquake was reported in Northern California this Tuesday, the US Geological Survey announced that new low-intensity seismic tremors have not been ruled out. “Minor earthquakes expected in next few days”The agency’s unit specializing in the matter was informed through its Twitter account.

The US Geological Survey has warned that aftershocks may occur Twitter/@USGS_Quakes

After the power outage was declared, the fire department suffered a gas leak In Fortuna and Rio del City, Following a reported structural collapse on Pacific Avenue, As mentioned Daily Mail.

History repeats itself. Tuesday’s earthquake was just right One year after the 6.2 magnitude earthquake Happened at Cape Mendocino in Humboldt County. There was no tsunami warning then.

In 2021, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake was reported in California

Starting at 4 a.m. PST, There were more than two dozen aftershocks At least five are magnitude 3 or greater, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Although no immediate injury occurred, 70,000 residents in Humboldt County experienced power outages, according to a survey by PowerOutage.com. At least 72% of all customers in the region were without power.

More than 72,000 people were recorded as being without electricity www.poweroutage.us

According to the US Geological Survey report, The earthquake was centered in the Pacific Ocean about 120 kilometers off the coast of Ferndale., in Humboldt County, according to the census. That’s roughly a 20-280 mile trip Southwest of Eureka and northwest of Sacramentorespectively.

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck California early Tuesday morning, knocking out power to tens of thousands of people. Twitter/@USGS_ShakeAlert

According to the American Geological Society, The hardest hit area is southwest of Eureka, California. The quake struck around 5:34 a.m. EST or 2:34 a.m. PST on Tuesday.

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck California this morning. This affected thousands of people who were without electricity. The tremors occurred shortly after 320 kilometers north of San FranciscoAccording to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) report.