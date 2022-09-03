Calculated product of gallows | Attack on Christina Kirchner

As the two-time popularly elected former president, now vice president, and leader of a historic mass movement continues his political disappearance, one travels. The path of no return. That, along with his physical disappearance on a symbolic level Prosecutor’s request for imprisonment and disqualification for life For public office, this is the equivalent of a bullet that did not exit the chamber of a weapon owned by Brazilian Fernando Andres Sabac Montiel with an Argentine ID. A bullet that points to the heart of democracy. Although it plunges her into an abyss of uncertainty and danger, it does not kill her. Present a dystopian scenario.

Attempted assassination is the immediate consequence of a calculated preparation for scaffolding. Loaded with nervous opposition from the now helpless right wing and whose founding fathers were conspirators or accomplices of genocidal dictatorships. The judicial machinery was responsible for carefully sharpening the guillotine of law from the trenches in the Commodore bag. That continental doctrine was imported from the United States with courses for judges, however, due to an article written by retired Major General Charles Dunlap, born in Barracks – which was not widely publicized – only later was it integrated into the politico-judicial plane. . The image of the gallows is completed by a grandiose multimedia apparatus that chooses the victims and hides the perpetrators with undisguised cynicism and monetary rewards. So, generous advertising. It builds on the meaning and editor of the previous sentence that socially affirms capital punishment.

The Triple alliance Politics, media and the judiciary, with its classic anti-populist rhetoric, resort to bloody or bloodless overthrows and stigmatization processes. As if there were no manifestations of that sign on the right. He always tried to weed out of the electoral scenario plans that did not conform to the Washington Consensus. In other words: the letter dictated by the IMF, the World Bank and the IDB are the main institutions that condition or crush the response capacity of our countries in Latin America.

Ideas against that driving force or Task ForcePilgrims of America’s political, corporate, and hegemonic power in the Western Hemisphere are, with nuances, disrespectful of the new neoliberal order. Very docile when it comes to negotiations or very confrontational, they are usually stigmatized by natural decay as populists, when not communists, and leftists. It’s like we’ve returned to the Cold War in low flight. A common tendency is to standardize fascism.

Those ideas were embodied by presidents and presidents. A task later completed with formal legal harassment demanding his unconditional surrender or his political boycott. The list is detailed: Hugo Chavez in Venezuela, Manuel Zelaya in Honduras, Fernando Lugo in Paraguay, Dilma Rousseff in Brazil, Rafael Correa in Ecuador, Evo Morales in Bolivia, Lula again in Brazil, and Cristina Kirchner in Argentina today.

Legal and media warfare requires flesh-and-blood indicators of the corruption inherent in the capitalist system, not only liberalism’s natural partner, but populism’s natural partner. Lafaire created a school that Democratic leaders may or may not like, who may or may not quit, but who have won elections that have failed. Lula served 580 days in prison by former judge Sergio Moro and was later given the justice ministry by current president Jair Bolsonaro. Christina might have been killed had not the executioner shown inexperience in handling his Bersa pistol. Today we will talk about another country. A carnage that was only an attempt by accident.

