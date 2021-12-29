Burma: In the wake of the December 24 massacre, the United States has called on the military junta to suspend arms sales.

In February, Burma’s military junta seized power through a coup (EFE).



The United States again called on the Burmese military junta on Tuesday to “put an end to arms sales.” Two members of a voluntary charity called Save the Children were killed after an assassination attempt on the army.

“The International Community To achieve this goal we need to prevent further atrocities in Burma. The US Secretary of State has called for an end to the sale of weapons and dual – use technology to the “ruling military junta.” Anthony Blingen, That is a statement.

“Targeting innocent and cooperative people is unacceptable. And the military’s widespread atrocities against the Burmese people underscore the urgency of holding its members accountable, ”Blingen said.

Anthony Blingen (REUTERS / Evelyn Hockstein)

Moreover, he insisted The United States fears the “brutality” of the massacre of at least 35 civilians, including women and children. On December 24 in Burma.

The militants facing the army claim to have invented it More than 30 bodies were cremated On a highway in the state of Gaya, where Pro-democracy rebels are fighting the military.

Save the Children confirmed on Tuesday that two of its workers had died in the incident. But despite that, According to the Burmese official newspaper, the military has killed an unknown number of “armed terrorists.” They said they were traveling in seven vehicles and had no intention of stopping at the request of the authorities.

Supporters of Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi (photo: EFE)

Burma has entered a cycle Crisis and violence since the February 1 military coup led by Min Aung Hling.

Along with peaceful struggles and the disobedience movement, armed civilian militants have emerged along with ethnic guerrillas who have been in conflict with the Burmese military for decades.

Estimated to be greater than 1,300 people The local watchdog said they had died as a result of repression by security forces.

The United States has imposed a series of sanctions on the leaders of the military junta And, like other countries, it takes time Arms control for the Burmese army, During the pre-coup democratic transition, he was accused of crimes against humanity for his brutal propaganda against the Rohingya minority.

Burma’s Election Commission is prosecuting sacked leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo: EFE)

The UN General Assembly voted in June Stop sending arms to Burma, but the move was symbolic It has not been ratified by the Security Council, with China and Russia vetoing it. These are Both countries and neighboring India are Burma’s major arms suppliers.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

Continue reading: