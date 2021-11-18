British warplane with secret technology crashes in Mediterranean: potential adversaries try to find it

F-35 aircraft carrying HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier in Singapore (REUTERS / Edgar Su)

An F-35 aircraft carrying a British aircraft carrier crashed in an unidentified area in the Mediterranean on Wednesday morning.The Ministry of Defense further said The British pilot of the plane was safely evacuated And returned HMS Queen Elizabeth.

“The F-35 crashed shortly after takeoff. We are pleased to have the pilot safely back on board. Our operational and training aircraft continue,” the British Secretary of Defense said. Ben Wallace.

That was emphasized by the Ministry of Defense last night “No protest action” was not involved in the accident.

When the F-35 lands on Queen Elizabeth at Limazol, Cyprus (REUTERS / Yiannis Kourtoglou)

The slightly injured pilot was rescued by helicopter. The pilot’s family was notified of the crash before Army commanders released a report on the incident yesterday afternoon.

The British Air Force (RAF) And U.S. experts have launched an investigation, which is currently the focus Technical issues or human errors.

The F-35s were developed in the United States, Have a unit price of around $ 135 million And they are considered one of the most modern thieving fighters in the world. Enables RAF F-35B version, Single-engine variant with a short take-off vertical landing.

RAF described it Fifth generation fighter aircraft Capable of carrying out airstrikes and electronic battles.

Development of US Air Force F-35 Lightning II fighter jets conducting aerial maneuvers during a training exercise in Utah, (Air Force / Sergeant Corey D. Payne / REUTERS)

The United Kingdom first sent them to war in 2019 In attacks against group militants Islamic State On Iraq And Syria. RAF’s F-35B navy crashes Wednesday.

After the accident, British submarines began a race against time to retrieve the plane, Can be a target for potential enemies like this Russia And China, Who can get access for you Advanced technology , According to local media.

An F-35B Lightning II aircraft was launched from the base of the USS Essex (US Navy / Reuters) amphibious attack ship.

Including in-flight technology Key secret sensors and radars, Highly sensitive, allows the F-35 to fly invisibly into enemy territory at supersonic speeds.

According to the British media, The plane set off Wednesday afternoon and the base at the bottom of the ocean will be managed by the Anglo-American Diving Safety Committee. Until the plane is elevated to the surface. The operation, which was kept secret, involved divers and submarines.

Israeli Air Force F-35 Flying During the Graduation Ceremony for Israeli Air Force Pilots (REUTERS / Amir Cohen / File Photo)

With plans to purchase 138 F-35 units, Great Britain will be the third largest operator of warplanes manufactured by Lockheed-Martin, Behind the United States and Japan. Both the United States and Japan have lost F-35s in accidents.

The United States encouraged its NATO and other allies to share the price of the aircraft by supplying its production materials.; Moreover, 15 per cent of each aircraft was made up of parts from British companies Some aircraft are made in Italy.

But planes have been plagued by a number of problems, which have made them more expensive.

There are also several reports in the United States Functional defects.

In the air war simulated in 2015, there was a fighter plane Defeated by F-16An aircraft designed in the 1970s.

During the 2020 Fort Lauderdale Airshow in Ford Lauderdale, Florida, an F-35 performs a “high-speed bass” maneuver at approximately Mac 0.95, which is slightly less than the speed of sound. / Reuters)

In 2020, Pentagon tests were discovered 276 different defeats in the aircraft’s combat system. They include a high-vibration 25mm barrel and problems with the aircraft’s “virtual reality” helmet. Excessive heat, premature component wear on vertical tails, and fire damage were also found to be problems.

The U.S. Air Force has temporarily landed dozens of its F-35 stealth fighter jets. Oxygen supply problem.

The Marine Corps, which operates the same F-35B model used by the United Kingdom, was forced to land after its aircraft were discovered. System system failures.

