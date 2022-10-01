Brazil: Last rally before elections | While Lula walks down Paulista Avenue, Bolsonaro drives a motorcycle caravan

From Sao Paulo

The city will be captured today by two almost simultaneous mobilizations A taste of what might happen tomorrow, but with the outcome of the presidential election. one side, Bolsonaro’s motorcyclistsLed by their leader motor cycle – So they call the President’s favorite program here – they will meet in the Campo de Bagatelle square in the Santana neighborhood. Almost military target hour. Starts at 7 am.

Seven kilometers from that green space, where Santos Dumont’s 14-bit plane monument stands, Lula’s supporters will gather at 2100 Paulista Avenue at the corner of Augusta Street. They will act under the leadership of the PT’s top leader, the gubernatorial candidate and former presidential candidate of São Paulo province, Fernando Haddad, and the doctor who will complete the formula given as the winner. In all polls, Geraldo Alcmin.

Fear in the streets

Crosses are feared between supporters of the biker-president and the Labor Party and the left. The official motorcade will begin at 10:22. Why at that strange time? Because the army’s roster is 22. Crazy in the language of the pool. A far-right politician will also come along Darcio de FreitasHaddad’s rival for São Paulo governor – and astronaut Marcos Pontes, Two former Bolsonaro ministers. Motorcycles, almost a parody of a military parade, go to another plaza, Armando de Sales Oliveira, next to Ibrabuera Park, the capital’s largest green lung. Bolsonaro’s agenda will continue from noon in Joinville, a city in the state of Santa Catarina, where the current president needs to change transportation. São Paulo is separated from that southern city by 520 kilometers.

The style of PT candidates and their allies is much less hypocritical. In these pre-election days, as seen in campaigning and padayatras, everyone will co-exist face-to-face among the people. One of Lula’s associates, Guilherme Boulos, who represents the left in the PSOL (Socialist and Freedom Party), was photographed at noon Thursday at the gates of the Cásper Líbero University in Ballista. The scene of massive marches for and against Bolsonaro in this four-year quasi-military mandate will all meet at a central point at 10 a.m. today. “They are fados”, they say here. or facts. And only one thing is enough to confirm it. The President colonized army personnel in key positions at different levels of the state till it reached 6,175 in 2021. The data comes from the Court of Accounts of the Union (TCU).

trends

At 6:00 pm, the latest IPEC survey will be released, distributed by Globo Group, a consultancy. If the trend of previous polls continues, everything points to Lula’s chances of winning the first round remaining valid, even with small percentage changes. In any case, whether or not voting was scheduled for October 30, uncertainty ran from the elections to the consequences of their results. Voting ends at 5:00 pm tomorrow and the results are expected to be out at 8:00 pm. Or at most, at 21.

Experts in the campaigns consulted by this historian point out that electronic polls may delay resolving a critical issue. Bolsonaro’s political future ends this Sunday the 2nd, or if it lasts until the end of the month. At PT they are very confident that the first one will happen. Many elements can define that event. Fear is established in a society that realizes how the number of valid votes, the percentage of non-voters, but above all the appearance of the streets have changed. Today they are very violent. Recent political assassinations sadly prove that.