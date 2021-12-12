Brazil: Hacker attack on health ministry blocks vaccination certificates against COVID-19

A man uses a cell phone while walking in front of the headquarters of the Ministry of Health in Brasilia, Brazil on December 10, 2021. REUTERS / Adriano Machado

The page of the Brazilian Ministry of Health and the application page, which contains all the anticoagulant vaccination data in the country and issued the immunization passport, have been inactive since Friday morning after a cyber attack that smuggled millions of reports.

According to a statement from the Health Portfolio, the attack compromised the technical features of the National Immunization Program’s notification system and prevented the issuance of a national immunization certificate against Kovit-19.

It also pointed out that the relevant authorities are already in charge of investigations The technology sector is operating “with maximum agility” and recovering sites quickly.

The attack was carried out by the Lapsus Group, which claimed responsibility for the crime, with a message posted on the pages saying “Contact us if you want to recover data”.

According to the information, The perpetrators also wrote a provisional message on the ministry’s page and on the “Connect SUS” application page, which went missing at 7:00 a.m. (10:00 GMT) local time. TB data copied and deleted. “

Ransomware is a type of virus that hijacks the contents of computers and collects money, usually using the virtual currency Bitcoin, making it difficult to find the culprit.

However, The Minister of Health, Marcelo Guerrero, assured that there was a backup in the portfolio and that it would take some time for everything to return to normal.

“This is a huge loss. We hope they find the culprits and punish them exemplary. (…) But this data is not going to be lost, The Ministry of Health has all the data, only to retrieve it and make it available to the community”, Minister Belo Horizonte told reporters in the city, where he is visiting several hospitals today.

Due to the damage caused by the attack, millions of Brazilians were unable to obtain a digital passport for the Kovit vaccine, which required access to public places in most parts of the country and travel to other countries outside of Brazil.

On the other hand, this Saturday the Ministry of Health pointed out several alternative ways of issuing a temporary health pass. To get a second copy of the document, go to the vaccination post where you received the first or second dose. He warned that some states and municipalities have their own applications for digital vaccination certification: Curitiba, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rio Grande do Norte, Sao Paulo and Salvador.

For those planning to go abroad in the coming days, the Ministry of Health said “all Brazilians are working on all fronts to travel safely”. And added it The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will send a telegram to the countries receiving flights from Brazil stating that it is not available and highlighting that the body vaccination card may be one of the documents used.

Brazilian embassy in Buenos Aires informs Argentine Foreign Ministry “The electronic certification system for the vaccine against Govt-19 is not in the air without any provision for restructuring. Because of the hacker attack ”and, in the face of this situation,“ demand your good offices. Argentine immigration authorities exempt visitors vaccinated in Brazil from receiving their national certificates and / or accept immunization certificates issued by state and municipal authoritiesThere is no single model. “

Due to cyber attack, Brazil announced on Friday that it had postponed the application for compulsory isolation of travelers coming into the country without being vaccinated against Covit-19. As a precautionary measure we are going to issue the ordinance today [viernes] It’s postponing the start of the rules for seven days, starting Saturday, ”said Rodrigo Cruz, executive secretary of the Department of Health, citing rules to prevent the spread of the omicron variant of the corona virus.

