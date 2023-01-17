Brasilia | Report of the security inspector of the Brazilian capital Ricardo Cappelli

Brazil’s federal regulator of security, Riccardo CappelliCondemned that Attack by Bolsonaro forces against state authorities 8th January in Brasilia Military police faced “professional” and “trained” attacks who were among the attackers. A week after the coup attempt, Pres Luis Inacio Lula da Silva He decided not to leave the country Economy Minister Fernando Haddad and Environment Minister Marina Silva have been sent to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, as investigations continue.

“Many heroes have avoided the worst. Battle-wounded MPs (military police) say they faced professionals. Business Finance? Are Khan men trained on the battlefield? A true criminal organization. The night of the eighth is not yet over. We’re going to the end,” tweeted Cappelli, a journalist assigned to intervene after the attacks. In parallel, federal police announced the arrest of a man suspected of organizing coup actions in the state of Rio de Janeiro. Brasilia.

Selena LeoInterim Governor of Central District, said “Immediately” they will be increased from 248 to 500 military police featured around the call Esplanade of Ministries And Headquarters of the three General Authorities, destroyed by radical supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro. With the defense of the capital’s political heart determined to be a failure, Leo assumed the reins of office after Governor Ibanez Rocha was temporarily removed.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance has created more interest in the South American giant’s presence at the Davos forum after the violent incidents in Brasilia, in which they intend to show that the attack on companies on January 8. have already gone down in history” and they are focused on economic recovery. “Despite the recent horrific events in Brasilia, We will have a strong Brazilian ministerial team led by the Minister of Finance“, highlighted the President of the Davos Forum, Borg BrendeHe also announced that Silva’s presence would help highlight issues at Amazon.

The Brazilian government plans Lula Resume your international agenda next week with the first trip to Argentina He will meet President Alberto Fernandez on January 23 and participating in the meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celiac) in February, the White House and a desire to visit Portugal in April. Another country that is expected to arrive in the first half of 2023 is China.