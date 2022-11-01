Bolsonaro will not appeal the elections and is preparing a speech to admit defeat

Bolsonaro is expected to meet with members of the federal Supreme Court before delivering his speech, Minister Faria told Reuters.

Bolsonaro’s political allies, including his chief of staff Ciro Nogueira, have already begun discussing a transition with Lula’s team. Some, including the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, have publicly said that the government should respect the election result.

Truckers benefiting from the president’s cut in diesel prices have disrupted Brazil’s economy in the past by blocking Bolsonaro’s main bloc and roads.

Brazil’s Supreme Court has ordered police to remove dozens of roadblocks set up by the president’s supporters to protest his election defeat, while the far-right leader remained silent.

Joao Galassi, president of the Brazilian Association of Supermarkets (Abras), said on Tuesday that the sector already has supply problems.

The Federal Highway Police (PRF) said truckers were blocking roads in hundreds of locations, partially or fully, as part of protests that have spread to at least 21 Brazilian states. He also said that hundreds of roadblocks have been removed.

Some truckers have released videos calling for a military coup to prevent leftist Lula, who was Brazil’s president from 2003 to 2010, from taking office.

“Honest Brazilians oppose the return of the mob that looted the state coffers.” said trucker Vando Soares. “We will not move until we stop that thug from becoming president.”

Blocked roads included reference roads used to transport grain from agricultural states to ports and a major highway connecting the country’s two largest cities, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.

The main access road to Sao Paulo’s Cuarulhos International Airport, the country’s busiest, was also blocked. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo in Sao Paulo and Ricardo Brito in Brasilia.