Bolsanaro withdrew a doctor’s qualification order that published a study on the ineffectiveness of chloroquine in the fight against Govt-19.

Marcus Vinícius Guimarães openly spoke out against the drug, and according to the media, he received threats and began traveling with bodyguards.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro withdrew a series of scientific credentials from two researchers, one of whom proved in a study the ineffectiveness of chloroquine to fight Covid-19.

Bolzano admitted both experts to the National Order of Scientific Merit on Thursday, but released a day later Version In addition he removed the title in the official gazette of the Union.

In March 2020, at the onset of epidemics, epidemiologist Marcus Vinicius Guimaraes de Lazerta directed a study on chloroquine, which was published in the scientific journal Journal of the American Medical Association.

Guimaraes Came to an end The dose that usually works for malaria or lupus patients may not have the same effect in the fight against Govit-19, and even in large doses Causes cardiac arrhythmia.

The expert was openly anti-drug. According to The media received threats.

Last year, several experts, including Guimarães, issued a note warning that the government could not “put people at extra risk with a treatment without guarantees of safety and effectiveness”.

Strong defender

Despite warnings from scientific studies and the World Health Organization (WHO) of its ineffectiveness against the virus, Bolsanaro remains a staunch defender of chloroquine.

The Senate Commission of Inquiry investigated the actions and shortcomings of the government in managing the epidemic. 608,000 deaths In the country, he warned, people continue to be encouraged to take these drugs.

Last September, the President presented these solutions to the UN. “History and science know how to hold everyone accountable.

The other doctor whose order of eligibility was withdrawn was Adele Bensacon, who was the director of the HIV department in the Ministry of Health, but from whom he came. Dismissed at the beginning of the Bolzano government.