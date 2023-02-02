Blue dollar and dollar today: This Thursday, February 2, minute by minute | The buying and selling price of the currency

Blue maintains price
After the fall in recent days, Blue is unchanged in its price today.
The dollar was at $186.50 for buying and $194.50 for selling at Banco Nación this afternoon, while the dollar settled on the stock exchange (CCL) was down 0.2% to trade at $366.20.
For its part, the MEP or equity market dollar rose 0.7% to trade at $356.25.
Meanwhile, Argentina’s country risk stands at 1,814 basis points, according to an index produced by JP Morgan.
The Buenos Aires stock market is bullish at the start
The Buenos Aires stock market was bullish at the start of today 1.66% In its key indicator, The S&P Merval stood at 255,254.37 points.
At the same time The traded volume in the stock exceeded 26.5 million pesos.
Increase in food in January
By Mara Petrazoli
Food is superior 4.7 percent According to a Focus Market survey in January 6.6 percent In the case Fresh food, reports the Center for Economic and Social Studies Scalabrini Ortiz (CESO). Title Fruits and vegetables showed a large increase from 13.7 percent According to the survey. While the most consumed products Other items Marked for mass consumption Increases from 9 to 29 percent per monthFocus Market Report: They assured that the available and best selling products are far from the fair price guideline.
The evolution of fresh foods (mainly fruits and vegetables) should be considered first in relation to the general average. In the last month, fish and shellfish rose by 17.1 percent. Fruits and vegetables 13.7 and meats 9.5 percentStand out from CESO. Thus, the group average rose 6.6 percent in January and explains a good portion of the acceleration in inflation dynamics compared to December. Page 12 He announced that the Ministry of Economy is examining the price agreement for this item.
The Bovespa index fell early on the Sao Paulo stock market
The Sao Paulo stock market recorded a decline 0.48% At the beginning of the day, when reaching the Bovespa index 111,538.77 points.
Meanwhile, the price in the exchange market The dollar fell 1.59% and traded on average 4.9714 rupees per unitAccording to Bloomberg Agency.
What is the country’s risk?
Argentina’s country risk stood at 1,820 basis points, according to an index produced by JP Morgan.
Shadow of linking table
By Leandro Reno
In a “field” situation that was always at odds with Peronism, attempts to break the agrarian front might have paid off more for Alberto Fernández’s government. First, in 2020, the Agribusiness Council was born, breaking the logic that big grains and regional economies should not sit at the political table. And the most recent fact is that usually a new rural actor is included in the invitations Connection table: A reference to the National Agri-Food Table, Small Producers’ Federation, many ex-farmers’ federations with a bargaining profile were able to take the most important step of the minister’s announcement without bothering to demand zero deduction. Economics, Sergio Massa, to mitigate the effects of drought.
Just a few days ago, the company with the motto “We are the other sector”, through several of its leaders, sent a draft with an aid plan to the Secretary of Agro-Industry, Juan Jose Paillo. Small producers do not lose working capital or finance. That became a revolving fund, a sort of permanent checkbook 5 billion pesos The government subsidizes producers with a limited number of hectares so that they buy back farms, mills and other holdings. Juan Manuel Rossi from Fekoff and those from Fonaf support small producers, ultimately a very relevant advertisement.
The blue color remained unchanged and opened
The dollar is unchanged from yesterday’s close.
The Blue was opened $377 to buy and $373 to sell It will be at that value during the first minutes of this Jupiter transit cycle.
Dollar on the blackboard of Banco Nacional Officer It seems that $194.50 for sale and $186.50 for sale.
Tax collection: Nearly 2.3 trillion in January
Tax collections in January totaled nearly 2.3 trillion pesos, a 93.4% increase compared to the same month last year, the Economy Ministry said. The increase was driven “mainly by the performance of resources related to the domestic market and social security,” the Economic Portfolio said in a statement.
“In terms of taxes providing improvement to the system, they expanded by 102.9% overall”. Specifically, the personal property tax, which exceeded $23,500 and increased by 331.4% as of October 2022 due to a 25% additional application for foreign currency purchases.
Europe’s stock markets are mostly performing with a positive sign
Europe’s major stock markets opened with gains today, according to data from Bloomberg agency.
United Kingdom. FTSE: +0.47%
France. CAC: +0,58%
Germany. DAX: +1,41%
Spain. IBEX: +1,20%
Italy. FMIB: +0,79%
Stock markets in the Asia-Pacific region ended mostly higher
Major stock markets in the Asia-Pacific region closed mostly on a positive note today, according to data from Bloomberg agency.
Japan. Nikkei: +0.20%
China. Shanghai: +0.02%
China. Shenzhen: -0.05%
Hong Kong. Hong Kong: -0.52%
Korea. Kospi: +0.78%
Taiwan Taiex: +1.14%
Brazil’s central bank decided to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at 13.75%.
The Central Bank of Brazil (BCB) decided yesterday to change its benchmark interest rate to 13.75% because “despite some cooling, consumer inflation and its various key inflation measures remain above the range compatible with achieving the inflation target”.
In a statement released in Brasilia, the BCB’s monetary policy committee decided to keep the rate unchanged, noting that “the uncertainty surrounding its assumptions and projections is currently higher than usual.”
“Among the upside risks to the inflation scenario and inflation expectations, the high persistence of global inflationary pressures stands out; the high uncertainty about the future of the country’s fiscal structure and fiscal stimulus, which could mean some restraint in aggregate demand. Linked to inflation and asset price expectations, and in its reference scenario, especially labor A shorter release interval than what is currently used by the group in the market.”
This will be the first time that the BCB Board of Directors will meet in 2023 and will be the first decision taken in President Luis Inacio da Silva’s new term.
Powell brought calm to the markets and Wall Street soared on the heels of technology
Stocks rose on the New York Stock Exchange yesterday after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) ordered to raise its benchmark rate by only 25 basis points and, despite signs of future adjustments, the process deflation began, bringing calm. Investors mind.
The broader S&P 500 index rose 1% and the Nasdaq tech index rose 2%, according to data provided by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
After a start where sell orders prevailed, demand was further animated after the Fed’s report and signals from agency chief Jerome Powell.
The Fed’s adjustment has broken with 75 and 50 basis points hikes used in 2022, a positive sign for the equity business.
However, Powell’s comments provided further reassurance to Wall Street. He said “now for the first time we can say that the inflationary process has started. We can see it, we are really seeing it in commodity prices so far.”
Oil records losses in New York and London
Crude oil barrel prices fell today in New York and London international markets.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil, trading on the New York Futures Market (NYMEX), fell 0.01% this morning to trade at US$76.40 a barrel in contracts for delivery in March.
Similarly, North Sea Brent oil traded on the London Electronic Market (ICE) lost 0.14% and settled at US$82.72 a barrel, but in contracts for April, Bloomberg reported.
Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) yesterday saw its crude basket at US$ 82.82 a barrel, compared to US$ 81.95 the previous day, representing an increase of 1. 06%.
