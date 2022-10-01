Blow for Putin: Ukraine rescues Lyman in east of country

KYIV soldiers captured territory located in the Donetsk region from Moscow



Andrei YermakHead of the President’s Office UkraineConfirmed the news that was expected days ago, and Vladimir Putin Very scared: kyiv soldiers entered LymanThe city, located in the east of the country, is in the same region where Moscow organized illegal annexation referendums in recent days.

Officer Zelensky Ukrainian soldiers posted a video of themselves with the country’s flag on their backs with the city’s insignia. They proudly display their flag, a symbol of recapture. “We lower our national flag and place it in our territory. Lyman will always be a part of Ukraine” says one of the two players with a smile.

The capture of Lyman was expected: Kiev troops had besieged the city for days and surrounded thousands of Russian soldiers.

Reconstruction of the city, located 50 kilometers south-east of the city of Isium in the north of Donetsk region, Important because it acts as a deterrent to the Russian device, lies between the Kramadorsk core (to the north) and the Oskil River, through which most of the supplies of the Russian forces stationed in eastern Ukraine pass. Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said all avenues to resupply Russian forces in Lyman were blocked.

behind, Moscow acknowledged the withdrawal of its forces from Lyman. “In connection with the creation of an encirclement threat, allied troops were withdrawn from the settlement of Krasny Lyman to more favorable routes,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily statement.

Ukrainian troops entered Lyman

“Unlawful and Illegal” connection

Washington It announced “tough” new sanctions against Russian officials and the defense ministry, and the G7 allies advocate imposing “costs” on any nation that supports the merger.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr ZelenskyHe immediately urged NATO, the US-led military alliance, to allow his country to enter the country quickly. He also promised not to negotiate with Russia while Putin is in power.

The employer I take it, Jens StoltenbergIt branded the annexation “illegal and illegitimate” but did not comment on it after Ukraine announced it would apply to join the Western alliance.

The Russian president held an event in the Kremlin alongside his country’s political elite

USA and Canada They expressed support for Ukraine’s accession, but refrained from committing to a fast track.

Turkey He said on Saturday that the Russian annexation was a “serious violation of established principles of international law”.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kiev would “continue to liberate our land and our people,” despite Putin’s warning that he might use nuclear weapons to defend captured territories. Kuleba said Ukraine had taken the links to the International Court of Justice and wanted the Hague-based tribunal to investigate “as soon as possible”.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said yesterday that Washington would announce the new weapons ship “immediately” to Kyiv next week. Sullivan also said that while there is a “danger” that Putin will use nuclear weapons, there is no indication that he will do so immediately.

Saturday, the Nuclear Energy Agency of Ukraine said A “Russian patrol” detained the general director of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Moscow’s hands.

Ihor Murashov was leaving the plant on Friday when he was detained and blindly directed “in an unknown direction,” Enerkottam said.

Zaporizhia – Europe’s largest nuclear power plant – has been at the center of tensions in recent weeks after Moscow and Kiev accused each other of launching attacks on the plant and its surroundings, raising fears of a nuclear disaster.

On Friday, the UN condemned the annexation of the territories. Russia vetoed the Security Council resolution, while China, India, Brazil and Gabon abstained.

Although Russia’s veto is solid, Western powers, hoping to demonstrate Moscow’s growing isolation on the world stage, will now take the condemnation effort to the General Assembly, where each country has one vote and no one can override the resolution.

At a UNESCO meeting in Mexico City on Friday, representatives from dozens of countries walked out of the room as Russia stepped in to symbolically condemn the invasion of Ukraine.

(With information from AFP, AP)

