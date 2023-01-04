Bill Gates gave his predictions for the economy for 2023 and issued a dire warning

As usual, the co-founder of Microsoft and one of the richest people in the world, bill GatesCreated economic projections for 2023 From his Cats Notes blog. There he mentioned this It will be a tough yearTaking that into account war between Russia Y Ukraine Keep goingWith the effects of going through the epidemic Covid19.

He also said that stabilization of the global economy will take more time. “There are five difficult years ahead because we have pandemic debt and the economic cycle is changing.”

Secondly, He spoke about the electoral panorama for America in 2024It will be a decisive factor for the economy in this country and the world.

“We are going to have tough elections and civil war. I have no experience with these things and I’m not going to spend my money because I don’t know how to manage it. “We can end all political polarization,” he asserted.

Now, with respect to the environment, he noted that actions that affect nature, such as deforestation, lead to events. forest fireAnimal deaths due to oil spills, among other factors, pointed to the consequences of not taking prompt action in the year just ended. Additionally, it will be a year full of climatic disasters.

The other important point is that companies must be profitable to grow, operate and prove that there is a market for their products. According to Gates. In his post, It also refers to his efforts to find a cure for AIDS. Efforts to save mothers and children, eradicate polio and prepare the world The next pandemic.

A few months ago, he emphasized another topic of interest to which he had devoted years of study: Caring for the environment. In this regard, he expressed his opinion It will be the future of transportation and travel.

Gates noted that although industries in recent years such as Vehicle They worry about over-driving vehicles Ecology support Samples ElectricWe don’t see that trend slowing down for the big carriers, at least not anytime soon.

In his book, How to Avoid Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Advances We Need It warns that today’s batteries cannot hold enough power To adequately compensate for its weight and size, so They are not capable of moving planes or ships. But that doesn’t mean you can’t take steps to reduce it The carbon footprint of our commercial and freight transport.

In his speech, with the help of countless experts in the field, he lays out his detailed plan to stop believing. Environmental disaster Caused by consequences Climate change. Among the issues it addresses is precisely transportation.

“A while ago, my friend Warren Buffett and I were talking about how the world could decarbonize airplanes. Warren asked ‘Why can’t we run a jumbo jet on batteries?’ I already know that when an airplane takes off, the fuel it carries makes up 20 to 40% of its weight. So I told him it would take 35 times the batteries to get the same power as jet fuel, and he immediately got it. The more power you need, the heavier the aircraft. At some point, it’s so heavy it can’t get off the ground.”

Additionally, he explained that when trying to push something as heavy as a cargo ship Oh one passenger plane, The same rule applies: the bigger the vehicle you want to move and the harder it is to drive without reloading it.

