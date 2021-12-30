Biden will try to escalate the conflict in Ukraine with diplomacy, but prepares for the advance of Russian troops

Joe Biden would say they are “ready for diplomacy and diplomacy” (EFE / EPA / MIKHAIL METZEL / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL)

President Joe Biden will provide Vladimir Putin with a “diplomatic path” from tensions around Ukraine, but he is “seriously” concerned about Russian troop movements. A senior official in the U.S. administration said Wednesday.

In a phone call with Putin scheduled for Thursday“They are ready for diplomacy and a diplomatic path forward,” Biden told reporters.

“But we are ready to retaliate if Russia moves forward with a new invasion of Ukraine.” Biden will tell Putin, the official said “We are still very worried.” By Russian forces near the border with Ukraine.

For his part, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski on Wednesday, reiterating US “unwavering support” for Ukraine. The Russian military presence on the border between the two countries has increased.

The U.S. State Department said in a statement on the call that this had happened A day before US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin focus on the Ukrainian crisis.

According to the report, In view of the growing Russian presence on the border, Blinken expressed to Zhelensky the US support for “Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zhelensky greets troops on the battlefield near the buffer zone with Russian-backed rebels in the Donetsk region (Photo: REUTERS)

The two discussed efforts to “resolve the conflict peacefully in eastern Ukraine” and the “diplomatic responsibilities” to be reached with Russia.

The call comes almost at a time when the White House is announcing a phone call that Pitton and Putin will make tomorrow.

Previously, Glowing Had promised Your country is ready to take action against Russia that it has not taken in the past If that country invades Ukraine.

“We are studying and we are ready to take action that we have not taken in the past.”Blinken said in an interview on the show Meet the press, Of the chain NBC.

Call between the two leaders

Biden and Putin will talk on the phone on Thursday “to discuss various issues, including the forthcoming diplomatic engagement with Russia.” A White House spokesman announced Wednesday.

There will be a phone call between the two heads of state The talks were scheduled for January 10, two weeks before the two countriesThe West accuses Moscow of mobilizing troops for a possible offensive in the context of nuclear weapons control agreements and the Russian-Ukrainian border.

In a phone call on Thursday, the US president said they were “ready for diplomacy”. For his part, Blinken reiterated his “unwavering support” for the Ukrainian president (Photo: REUTERS)

A spokesman for the National Security Council says the Biden government “is pursuing extensive diplomacy with our European allies and partners, consulting and coordinating a common approach in response to Russia’s military build-up on the Ukraine border.” Emily Horn, This is a statement.

“Actually, the telephone interview between Putin and the US president is scheduled for tomorrow night (Moscow time),” a Kremlin spokesman confirmed. Dmitry Peskov, Quoted by Russian agencies.

This is the second phone conversation between the two leaders in less than a month. In early December, Joe Biden has threatened to impose sanctions “if he does not see” if Vladimir Putin attacks Ukraine.

Russia has recently submitted two draft agreements aimed at preventing NATO expansion and ending Western military operations near Russia’s territory, claiming that it is acting in response to Western hostility. After all, he wants to prevent Ukraine from becoming a member of the Atlantic Alliance.

Negotiations on January 10 were tumultuous. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has rejected any “concessions” from the outset, and the United States has already warned that some Russian demands are “unacceptable.”

(With information from EFE and AFP)

