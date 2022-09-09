Balmoral. The castle where Elizabeth II spent her 96 summers and where she died

After reigning for seven decades (she was crowned at the age of 25 and her reign was the longest in Great Britain and history), admired and respected around the world for her deep sense of duty, Isabel II He died at the age of 96 at Balmoral, his summer home in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 800 kilometers north of London. It was installed there last July, after a series of adaptations due to mobility issues. I had recently. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and Queen will stay at Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow. Thursday 8th Buckingham Palace.
Perhaps she lived out her last days in Windsor, her place in the world with the Duke of Edinburgh (who died last April at the age of 99. ) and where she moved their beloved horses. However, Balmoral held a special place in his heart. As well as being her historic summer holiday destination, it was her refuge at the start of World War II and she was with her grandsons, Princes William and Harry, when she learned of his death. Diana of Wales.
In 1848 the Queen Victoria And this Prince Albert They rented a house in Aberdeenshire for the summer. In 1852, they acquired the property along with 20,000 hectares and started building the present and magnificent fort, with a touch of majestic Gothic architecture, with granite blocks from the area. Scottish architects, John and William Smith, father and son, were responsible for the project. The interiors are painted in various shades of green and other country-inspired colors, with marble fireplaces, grand chandeliers and majestic clocks. The Queen had her own study there, covered in checkered cloth and carpet, with lots of wood and furniture and pictures from the royal collection. Although the landscape was broken, due to natural geography, Queen Mary (Elizabeth II’s grandmother) created a flower garden, which the Duke of Edinburgh, with his good green hand, made it grow even more. It has a vegetable garden, Victorian greenhouses and large park scattered throughout and many monuments. Annually, about 85 thousand people visit the fort.
On Tuesday the 6th, Elizabeth II welcomed the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss there. This is something unusual Because it usually does so because of its proximity to the seat of government in Buckingham. She was smiling that day with some bruises on her hands, fragile and somewhat thin. With the help of her cane, the Queen’s coquetry remained intact: her lips were painted, her neck was adorned with a pearl necklace, and her lander purse, once again, hung from her hand.
This was his first public appearance after 47 days. The same afternoon she welcomed her former minister Boris Johnson and her former communications secretary, Donal McCabe, who was honored with the badge of Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order for his service to the royal family. After so many activities, the next day, his schedule was cancelled. And the first alarms sounded about his condition.
The world was stunned by a brief statement from Buckingham Palace on Thursday the 8th. “After a thorough assessment this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned about her health and have recommended that she be under medical supervision. The Queen is at peace in Balmoral,” the text was also shared on social networks.
Within minutes, Clarence House confirmed that Prince Charles (hereafter the King) Charles III), flew in by helicopter from Cornwall with his wife Camilla, already at his mother’s side. His son also traveled Prince WilliamSecond in line of succession, though he did so without a wife: The Duchess of Cambridge She stayed at her home in Windsor with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as they started classes at a new school.
Isabel II’s remaining children, The Princess AnneThe Prince Andrew And this Prince Edward, and left everything to support her. Like him Prince Harry. Although it was first speculated that he would go with his wife, Meghan Markle, At the last minute he was informed that he would not be going to Scotland. The Sussexes had planned to end their short European tour in the UK on the same day, but the tragic news changed their plans and Harry reunited with his family at Balmoral.
