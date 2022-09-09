Balmoral. The castle where Elizabeth II spent her 96 summers and where she died

After reigning for seven decades (she was crowned at the age of 25 and her reign was the longest in Great Britain and history), admired and respected around the world for her deep sense of duty, Isabel II He died at the age of 96 at Balmoral, his summer home in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 800 kilometers north of London. It was installed there last July, after a series of adaptations due to mobility issues. I had recently. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and Queen will stay at Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow. Thursday 8th Buckingham Palace.

A family picnic in the garden. The Queen and Philip of Edinburgh with their three eldest children, Princess Anne and Princes Edward and Charles.

Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh wait to welcome Malta’s President Dr Edward Fenech-Adami and his wife Mary at Balmoral Castle. David Seskin – PA Pictures

Perhaps she lived out her last days in Windsor, her place in the world with the Duke of Edinburgh (who died last April at the age of 99. ) and where she moved their beloved horses. However, Balmoral held a special place in his heart. As well as being her historic summer holiday destination, it was her refuge at the start of World War II and she was with her grandsons, Princes William and Harry, when she learned of his death. Diana of Wales.

The Queen with the Duke of Edinburgh in the Castle Library, one of Elizabeth II’s favorite settings, at Balmoral in 1976.

In 1848 the Queen Victoria And this Prince Albert They rented a house in Aberdeenshire for the summer. In 1852, they acquired the property along with 20,000 hectares and started building the present and magnificent fort, with a touch of majestic Gothic architecture, with granite blocks from the area. Scottish architects, John and William Smith, father and son, were responsible for the project. The interiors are painted in various shades of green and other country-inspired colors, with marble fireplaces, grand chandeliers and majestic clocks. The Queen had her own study there, covered in checkered cloth and carpet, with lots of wood and furniture and pictures from the royal collection. Although the landscape was broken, due to natural geography, Queen Mary (Elizabeth II’s grandmother) created a flower garden, which the Duke of Edinburgh, with his good green hand, made it grow even more. It has a vegetable garden, Victorian greenhouses and large park scattered throughout and many monuments. Annually, about 85 thousand people visit the fort.

The Queen and her husband with their sons Prince Edward (second from left), Prince Charles (second from right) and Prince Andrew (right) in September 1979. Keystone

On Tuesday the 6th, Elizabeth II welcomed the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss there. This is something unusual Because it usually does so because of its proximity to the seat of government in Buckingham. She was smiling that day with some bruises on her hands, fragile and somewhat thin. With the help of her cane, the Queen’s coquetry remained intact: her lips were painted, her neck was adorned with a pearl necklace, and her lander purse, once again, hung from her hand.

A portrait with his dog ‘Tinker’, a cross between a corgi and dachshund. It was in the same room that he was last photographed with the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss. PA images

This was his first public appearance after 47 days. The same afternoon she welcomed her former minister Boris Johnson and her former communications secretary, Donal McCabe, who was honored with the badge of Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order for his service to the royal family. After so many activities, the next day, his schedule was cancelled. And the first alarms sounded about his condition.

One last picnic with then-Prince Charles on October 1, 2021. Elizabeth and her heir pose as they plant the tree at the Balmoral Cricket Pavilion. WPA pool

The world was stunned by a brief statement from Buckingham Palace on Thursday the 8th. “After a thorough assessment this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned about her health and have recommended that she be under medical supervision. The Queen is at peace in Balmoral,” the text was also shared on social networks.

Photo taken after the official opening of Parliament in 1976. The following year Isabel turned 25, as if 30, and she and Felipe celebrated 30 years of marriage. Bettman

Within minutes, Clarence House confirmed that Prince Charles (hereafter the King) Charles III), flew in by helicopter from Cornwall with his wife Camilla, already at his mother’s side. His son also traveled Prince WilliamSecond in line of succession, though he did so without a wife: The Duchess of Cambridge She stayed at her home in Windsor with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as they started classes at a new school.

With about 85,000 visitors every year, the fort is a major tourist attraction and economic engine of the region. A world picture

Isabelle and Felipe on their silver wedding anniversary at Balmoral. In the summer, they enjoyed long walks with their dogs on the estate’s vast 50,000-acre countryside in Scotland. PA images

Aged six, on 1 September 1932 while staying at Balmoral, traveling in a carriage with her grandparents, King George V and Mary, after visiting church in Aberdeenshire. Topical Press Agency – Halton Royal Collection

Isabel II’s remaining children, The Princess AnneThe Prince Andrew And this Prince Edward, and left everything to support her. Like him Prince Harry. Although it was first speculated that he would go with his wife, Meghan Markle, At the last minute he was informed that he would not be going to Scotland. The Sussexes had planned to end their short European tour in the UK on the same day, but the tragic news changed their plans and Harry reunited with his family at Balmoral.