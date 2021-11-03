Australian police find 18-day-old girl Cleo Smith alive The case was compared to Madeleine McCann

Australian police found out This Wednesday A Cleo Smith A house is locked. Four-year-old girl He went missing on October 16 Her case was compared to the case of the British when she was in a camp with her family Madeleine McCann.

Four officers found Cleo in a locked house in the town of Carnarvon, about three kilometers from where the girl lives with her family and about 75 kilometers from where she went missing.

“I wanted to make sure it was her. I said, ‘What’s your name?’ She did not answer.I asked her three times and then she looked at me and said ‘my name is Cleo’, “Policeman. Cameron Plane, found the youngest.

After the girl was brought to safety, officers contacted mother Ellie Smith and said “there is someone who wants to talk to you.”

RecoveryAccording to officials, Based on the analysis of information collected by the security forces Not for a specific call or track.

Criminal expert Sante Mallet described the rescue of the girl alive as “a miracle” because he explained to Channel 9 on local television. “It’s very unusual to find a kidnapped woman alive after a long day.”.

Arrested for disappearance

Hours after recovery Police have arrested a 36-year-old man Carnarvon resident with no connection to Cleo’s family.

Western Australian Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said he would like to avoid giving “additional details about that person” and that no charges have been brought against him so far.

Police posted a photo of Cleo already with his family on social media, in which he is seen smiling in a hospital bed, waving his hand towards the camera with ice cream in one hand.

The girl went missing in mid-October when she was traveling with her family to the Blowholes Campsite, 875 kilometers north of Perth. Cleo woke up in the morning to ask for water, but when his mother and stepmother woke up five hours later they found the little girl and her sleeping bag missing.