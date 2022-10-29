At least 59 people have died and more than 150 have been injured in a dramatic stampede during Halloween celebrations in Seoul.

More than 50 people were seriously injured in Seoul

A tragedy Congestion During the celebrations Halloween In the center Seoul Leave at least 59 people died and 150 were injured, according to EFE and AFP news agencies, citing the YTN television network. The stampede happened around 11:30pm local time on Saturday (2:30pm GMT) near the Hamilton Hotel opposite Itaewon subway station.

Videos shared on social networks show emergency crews practicing resuscitation maneuvers on dozens of people on the streets. This is it.

Corpses can be seen lying in the streets behind lifeguards

President of South Korea Yoon Suk-yeolIt has ordered an emergency operation to provide first aid to the victims.

People perform CPR on victims on the streets

The fire department said about 100 people needed emergency medical attention, and at least 50 of them were on standby. Cardiorespiratory.

Victims are transported for emergency medical treatment

The apparent congestion occurred around 11:30pm local time (2:30pm GMT).

Every year the Itaewon neighborhood, adjacent to the US military base, becomes the busiest place to celebrate Halloween in Seoul.

Firefighters attend to victims lying in the streets

South Korean officials said 50 people were seriously injured heart attack It is also feared that many people may have died due to a huge crowd in a narrow street.

Choi Seon-chican officer National Fire Agency, He said around 100 people were injured.

People lying on the streets due to overcrowding in Seoul

He said more than 400 emergency workers from across the country, including all personnel in Seoul, were stationed on the streets to treat the injured. Officials did not immediately release the death toll.

A large number of fire brigade officers tend to crowd the victims in the streets of Seoul.

Videos on social media show first responders managing RCB Many are lying on the street.

Police also confirmed that dozens of people were receiving CPR on the streets of Itaewon, and many were taken to nearby hospitals.

A local police official said he also received reports of congestion on the streets of Itaewon, where people had gathered for Halloween festivities. The official requested anonymity, saying details of the incident are still under investigation.

Rescuers carry injured people to a street near the scene early Sunday morning in Seoul, South Korea.

Some local media earlier reported that the incident occurred after a large number of people rushed to the Itaewon Bar after hearing that an unknown celebrity had visited the place.

President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol, issued a statement asking authorities to ensure immediate treatment of the injured and review the security of the sites. He also directed the Health Ministry to quickly deploy disaster medical assistance teams and safe beds at the nearest hospital to treat the injured.

(With information from EFE and AP)

