Así será el canje voluntario de deuda en pesos

One of the offers is to take one of these “Bono Dual” with maturity in June 2023 and deliver a cambio Letras del Tesoro adjusted by CER (inflation), and the other a variable rate of 14%, both payable on August 16, or una tercera a Descuento pero con vencimiento el 31 de este mes.

The second option is another Bond Dual with maturity in July 2023 and the bonds to be delivered are a Bond Adjusted by CER, but 1.3% with maturity on September 20, and a Treasury Letter with discount, and payable on 30 Septiembre.

The third option is also a Dual Bond, but with expiration on September 30th of the next year, and through it they can redeem the Treasury Bills, with CER and a discount that must be paid on October 21st, and the Treasury Bills at a discount. cierre el 31 de octubre.

The reception of offers will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will end at 3:00 p.m. next Tuesday, and the liquidation of the offers received and awarded will take place on Friday, August 12, informed the Ministry of Economy through a statement.

Massa también había anticipado que el próximo lunes el Ministerio de Economía le reintegrará $ 10.000 millones al BCRA como forma de ir reduciendo la deuda que mantiente con la autoridad monetariaun “camino de cancellation que procuraremos continuar”, y destacó una fuerte adhesion al canje estimada en un 60% en los primeros diálogos con tenedores de deuda en el private sector.

“Básicamente, lo que vamos a hacer es no pedir más plata de emisión para financier al tesoro al Banco Central. Nos vamos arreglar con los recursos que recaudamos y con financiamiento que podamos conseguir del privado sector”, assuredó.

Both measures, dijo el ministro, pretend “dar mayor previsibilidad y despejar la incertidumbre” y demás speculaciones de los ultimos días, en los cuales se habló “de una gran concentración de vencimientos de deuda en los próximos meses”.

En lo que respecta al compromiso de limitar la monetización del deficit, en lo que va del año el Banco Central le transfirió al Tesoro nacional unos $ 950.000 milliones en concepto de Adelantos Transitorios, aunque el Tesoro le devolió $ 322.449 milliones con parte de los Derechos Especiales de giro (DEG) que le otorgó el FMI.

The agreement signed with the FMI established a maximum of transitional advances from the BCRA to the Treasury equivalent to 1% of the PBI for 2022, a goal that until now was being fulfilled but, with the measure announced today, it will be fulfilled.

El equipo de la Secretaría de Finances del Ministerio de Economía junto al presidente de la Comisión Nacional de Valores, Sebastián Negri, y el jefe de asesores, Leonardo Madcurheld this Friday meetings with representatives of the main institutional actors with the objective of communicating about the Treasury financing strategy and strengthening the conditions of the debt market in pesos.

El detalle del canje voluntario