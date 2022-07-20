Asesinan a un integrante del equipo de “La Ley y El orden” mientras filmaban la serie | Le dispararon a la cabeza y al cuello

A member of the team of the popular series La Ley y el Orden: crimen organizado fue asesinado a tiros The morning of this Tuesday in New York, while it was in the filming location of the third season of the program.

Según trascendió, el hombre, identificado por la Policía como Johnny Pizarro de 31 años, era trabajador de control de estacionamiento y fue atacado a tiros mientras estaba sentado en su auto: un desconocido approached, opened the door of the vehicle and shot him in the head and neck.

El auto estaba estacionado en North Henry Street, cerca de Norman Avenue, en el vecindario de Greenpoint, donde los produceres de Universal Television tienen montado un set de filmación.

After the attack, The victim was taken to Woodhull Hospital where he was declared dead. En tanto, la producción decided to suspend all activities for the rest of the day.

“Nos entristeció mucho y nos conmocionó escuchar que uno de los members de nuestro equipo fue víctima de un crimen esta mañana y murió como resultado”, said NBC and el studio Universal Television in a joint communiqué.

“Estamos trabajando con la policía local mientras continúan investigando. Nuestros corazones están con su familia y amigos y les pedimos que respecten su privacidad durante este tiempo”, agregó el escrito.

According to the police of New York, Pizarro had arrived early at the place -where a filming was to be held this Tuesday- as part of the surveillance of the parking lot and the security of the set. Por el momento, no está claro si el asesino lo conocía nor tampo está claro cual podría ser el motive del attack.

Según el testimonio de algunos testigos, el asesino vestía una remera negra con capucha y pantalones también negros.

La Ley y el orden: crimen organizado es uno de los tres programas de La Ley y el orden que se transmiten actualmente en NBC, y todos se filman con frecuencia al aire libre en el area de Nueva York.

Además de Organized crimetambién está La Ley y el orden: Unidad de víctimas especiales y La Ley y el ordenque volívo al aire para una temporada 21.

The series follows the detectives of the Office of Control of Crime Organized as they work to dismantle the most violent illegal companies in the city of New York.