Armenian President Armen Sarkien resigns

President of Armenia, Armand Sarkisian announced his resignation on Sunday Lack of influence over the country’s domestic and foreign policy. “We live in a reality (…) in which the president cannot veto laws that he deems difficult for his people and the state,” said Sarkisian, who was appointed by parliament in March 2018, in a message posted on the website. President of Armenia.

The resignation of the 68-year-old president has come amid tensions with the government led by Prime Minister Nicole Pashinian., Urged the circus to leave power after the Nagorno-Karabakh war with Azerbaijan.

“I have thought a lot about this and after four years of hard work I have decided to step down as head of state,” Sarkisian said. The politician pointed out that his decision was “not emotional” and was related to the lack of tools to influence the goals. To its people in the “critical times” of the country.

“Today, more than ever, we must take well-thought-out action (…). We have no right to make mistakes again,” Sarkozy said, criticizing the fact that the Armenian president has no constitutional powers to “help his country” after the 2015 referendum. Became a parliamentary republic.

Alexander Iskander, director of the Caucasus, told Efe in a statement that Sarkisyan’s resignation was a response to Armenia’s “growing divisions among the political elite” after the November 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war.

The conflict in Azerbaijan, with the intense help of Turkey, lost nearly 70 percent of the territory under Armenian control since the end of the 1992-1994 war.

“Relations between the President of Armenia and Prime Minister Nicole Pashinian have not been good for a long time. There is a big split in the parliament as well, ”Iskandarian explained.

