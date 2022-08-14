Armenia: The moment a firecracker tank exploded in Yerevan, killing one and injuring 51

A massive explosion at a fireworks warehouse in the Armenian capital Yerevan on Sunday left one person dead and 51 others injured. As a result there was an explosion fire Fire and rescue teams are engaged in extinguishing the fire. The first hypotheses speak High temperatures may have caused the tragedy.

One of the many buyers who wandered around Surmalu marketOne of the most important shopping centers in the Armenian capital, He recorded the moment of the explosion on his cell phone.. minutes ago, A plume of smoke was visible from the fire and attracted the attention of passers-by.

There was a strong explosion in a market in Armenia

Firecrackers that were kept safe in the market exploded around 1:20 pm (local time).The National Center for Crisis Management said in a report compiled by Armen Press. People flee the area in fear before the advancing columns of smoke and debris.

At least one person in his 40s was killed in the blast. According to the latest availability of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Further, Among the 51 injured, ten are minors.

At least one person died and 51 were injured. Reuters

Where they are now A dozen combat units of the Yerevan City Fire Brigades with the help of regional rescue departments of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

“The operational situation is very critical and work is being done to extinguish the fire and rescue people“, Director of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, Orson Kasparyan, said in a statement to the Russian agency. Toss.

Firefighters are working to control the fire in the area. Reuters

“Now pyrotechnic explosions are still heard, which complicates the work even more. I think it will take a long time to put out this fire”, he explained. The Ministry of Emergency Situations said 10 fire engines were at the scene and another 10 were on their way to help.

Armenia has about three million people After the defeat it goes through a difficult period of political and economic crisis 2020 war against neighboring Azerbaijan Although the two countries have resumed diplomatic relations. At this time, the origin of the explosion is not clear: whether it was intentional or not. Local media have reported continuing bomb warnings in various public places in Yerevan in recent weeks.

With information from EP, AP and AFP