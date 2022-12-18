Argentina win World Cup: 3 factors that led Albiceleste to third World Cup (despite France scare in final)

Jose Carlos Cueto – @josecarloscueto

BBC News Mundo Special Correspondent for Qatar

image source, Reuters

“20 years is nothing,” said Argentine singer Carlos Cardel in his most famous tango.

But explain that to those who have waited 36 years to see Argentina lift a World Cup again.

Or those who have given up years of their lives watching this harrowing final of Qatar 2022, fined by the Albiceleste.

Argentina defeated France by 3-3 inches One of the best results ever.

45 million Argentinians can already shout it: they are three-time world champions!

And these 3 factors led Albiceleste to glory.

image source, Molly Darlington/Reuters

1. Messi is the god of football for generations

Argentina’s World Cup hero of the night for generations.

He doesn’t have the speed of years ago or the same ability to leave rivals behind in practically every start.

But hold on A privileged mind It goes faster than any other football player on earth.

At 35, Messi may have lost his vigor, but he has matured. Play more efficiently with less stress.

And his numbers confirm the perfect form in which he came into the World Cup.

He scored 7 goals (two in the final) and assisted 3 goals, his best in any World Cup.

And from today, Most capped player in World Cup history With 26 appearances.

The debate may have already been settled for many, as did “The Fluff” after years of comparisons to Diego Maradona kept the Albiceleste from winning the World Cup.

Is Messi the best in history? See also Conflict Russia Ukraine: Song of Victory | The role of US and European media in the kyiv counterattack

image source, Reuters title, Scaloni with Messi.

2. Power of Escaloneta

Lionel Scaloni arrived in 2018 with no coaching experience, just weeks after Argentina were precisely eliminated by France at the World Cup in Russia.

History has not been changed in four years.

Today he was the protagonist, returning Di María to the starting eleven and creating constant trouble down France’s right wing, where the Albiceleste’s first two goals came.

Messi’s first substitution after a penalty caused by a “noodle”. Di Maria scored a perfect counter in the second.

Since his arrival, Scaloni Put together a choice where the team always trumps individualityEven Messi’s.

Under this coach, “Ten” delayed its position on the field and became a perfect renewal of a group of young players with little international experience, but full of hunger and energy.

Among them, the goalkeeper Emiliano “Tibu” Martinez, He was the protagonist in this World Cup with key saves in Argentina’s penalty shoot-out wins against Netherlands and France.

It didn’t take long for Scaloni to see results from his inauguration.

Argentina won the Copa America in 2021 After 28 years at the Maracana against Brazil, a major international title could not be won.

In this World Cup, “Scaloneta” went on a 36 game unbeaten run.

Although he was suddenly frustrated after losing his first match against Saudi Arabia, Scaloni knew how to fix the team and take it in hand without losing another game in the entire tournament.

image source, Reuters

3. Fan trust

No fan base is louder and more committed than Argentina. See also Sergio Massa met with the IMF and promised to keep September inflation below 7 percent

“They’re crazy,” he described several places before the standard festival they organized.

In Qatar they leave a legacy few will forget, especially in the form of soundtracks.

“I want to win third, I want to be world champion”Says the most successful Argentine song and even non-Spanish speakers want to learn.

Before every game, everyone made their own speculations, like going to the stadium with crazy shorts or always posting the same post on social networks at the same time.

Now who convinces them that it is totally wrong for them to follow that series of rituals without any scientific basis.

Many years of jobs and savings have been left behind. Some sold motorcycles and left sick parents behind.

Sacrifice now tastes like glory, Or better yet, to the barbecues they shared with family and friends to unconditionally support the new world champion.