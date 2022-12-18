December 18, 2022

East Valley Times

Complete News World

Argentina win World Cup: 3 factors that led Albiceleste to third World Cup (despite France scare in final)

Arzu 22 mins ago 3 min read
  • Jose Carlos Cueto – @josecarloscueto
  • BBC News Mundo Special Correspondent for Qatar

image source, Reuters

“20 years is nothing,” said Argentine singer Carlos Cardel in his most famous tango.

But explain that to those who have waited 36 years to see Argentina lift a World Cup again.

Or those who have given up years of their lives watching this harrowing final of Qatar 2022, fined by the Albiceleste.

Argentina defeated France by 3-3 inches One of the best results ever.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

5 min read

Where to watch the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar

8 hours ago Arzu
5 min read

Megathreads: 10 Major Threats Threatening Humanity | Economist Nouriel Roubini’s predictions

16 hours ago Arzu
7 min read

Russian Decline in Face of Ukrainian Reinforcement: Keys to War with Uncertain Outcome

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

3 min read

Argentina win World Cup: 3 factors that led Albiceleste to third World Cup (despite France scare in final)

22 mins ago Arzu
5 min read

Where to watch the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar

8 hours ago Arzu
5 min read

Megathreads: 10 Major Threats Threatening Humanity | Economist Nouriel Roubini’s predictions

16 hours ago Arzu
7 min read

Russian Decline in Face of Ukrainian Reinforcement: Keys to War with Uncertain Outcome

1 day ago Arzu