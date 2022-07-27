Argentina will grow in a world with more crisis Informe global del Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI)

El Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI) drew a panorama of extreme complexity for the world economy, in a process of high inflation and recession for all economies of the world. The only country that maintained the growth forecast that had been diagnosed in the April report was Argentina, both for 2022 and 2023. In this way, it maintained the growth projections of 4 percent in 2022, and al At the same time, estimates for the global economy dropped for the third time in a row, calling the outlook increasingly “gloomy” due to inflation and the consequences of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

According to the new projections of the organization led by Kristalina Georgieva, the world economy will decelerate from the rebound from 6.1 percent last year to 3.2 percent during 2022, which represents 0.4 percentage points less than en el ultimo informe de “Perspectivas Mundiales” que realized el organismo multilateral en April, y 1,2 menos que en el de enero. Likewise, for the next year, an expansion of 2.9 percent is expected, compared to the 3.6 percent that was calculated three months ago.

In the case of Argentina, a growth of 4 percent for this year and 3 percent for 2023 is projected, the same estimates as in April when they were increased by 1 and 0.5 points, respectively.

According to the report, the production in the world “se contracted in the second trimester of this year, due to the recessions in China and Russia”. “The global economy, still affected by the pandemic and the invasion of Russia in Ukraine, is facing a increasingly gloomy panorama, and many of the downward risks that were highlighted in our April report have begun to materialize,” he said. el economista jefe del organismo, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, in a blog entry that accompanied the publication of the report. El economista advirtió que el mundo “podría estar tambaleándose en el borde una recesión global, sólo dos años después de la última”.

During the second trimester, the global production was reduced due to several factors, among which, the IMF mentions a “higher than expected inflation, especially in the United States and the main European economies” which provoked a “hardening of the conditions” financiers globales”.

A esto se suman “la deceleración de China que fue peor de lo anticipada y que reflecta los rebrotes y las quarantenas por el Covid-19 en ese país”, y “otros secundarios negativos de la guerra en Ukraina”. The decline in global projections was driven especially by the declines in the main advanced economies: the United States, China and the Euro zone.

Estados Unidos, la mayor revisión a la baja

In the US, the country obtained the major revision to the lower expectation of growth for this year of only 2.3 percent, which represents 1.4 percentage points less than in the previous estimate, due to the fall in the poder de compra de los hogares y el tougherimiento en la política monetaria.

En tanto, para el año próximo se espera que continúa la deceleración con una expansion estimada del 1 por ciento. In the same way, in China the new quarantines and the deepening of the real estate crisis motivated a decrease in projections to 3.3 percent, 1.1 points less than what the IMF expected and far from 5.5 percent. que se fijó como meta el gobierno de ese país.

In the Eurozone, meanwhile, an expansion of 2.6 percent (-0.2 points compared to April) is expected, with growth of 1.2 percent in Germany (-0.9), 2.3 percent in France (-0.6), 3 percent in Italy (+0.7) and 4 percent in Spain (-0.8).

En tanto, the economy of Russia will shrink by 6% this year due to western sanctions, a percentage lower than the 8.5% predicted in April given that its contraction in the second quarter “was less than projected”, and “ “Las exportaciones de petróleo crudo y productos no energéricos se mantuvione mejor de lo expected”. Por su parte, Ukraina caería 45 por ciento although the FMI pointed out that dicha estimation hay que tomarla con “extrema incertidumbre”.

Latinoamérica

In Latin America, contrary to the main economies, the IMF revised the growth projections of Brazil and Mexico to 1.7% (+0.9) and 2.4% (+0.4), respectively, although they modified la baja para el año proximo.

In the report, the organization led by Kristalina Georgieva emphasized the international suba of inflation, “in part motivated by the growth of food prices and energy”, in addition to the “impact of cost pressures due to disruptions en las cadenas de supply y la falta de oferta en los mercados laborales”.

The IMF now projects inflation to average 6.6 percent in advanced economies and 9.5 percent in emerging and developing countries, which implies an upward revision of 0.9 percent and 0.8 percent. ciento, respectively.