Anthony Fossie assured that three doses of the corona virus vaccine were the standard of “optimal care.”

Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Epidemiologist (REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque)

Three doses of the corona virus vaccine are standard for “optimal care.”, But one of the two doses of Pfizer / Bioentech or Moderna vaccines, or one of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines, is the official government standard for a complete vaccine, a leading U.S. epidemiologist said Sunday. Anthony Fossie.

Health officials will continue to evaluate which program should hold the official position, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden said on ABC’s “George Stephanopoulos” show this week. Network.

“Of course I think this is optimal care,” Fauci said when asked if the three-dose vaccine could be the new standard of care.

“That is, for official purposes, it’s two more mRNA injections (Pfizer / BioNTech or Moderna) and one injection of J&J to determine what is needed. But if you look at the data, I think it’s increasingly clear that you need to put in a reinforcement if you want to be better protected, ”he added.

Fassi said it would take several months to find out if the annual booster doses of the vaccine are necessary, from an immunological perspective, One can expect a booster dose to be sufficient to provide protection for more than six months provided by the initial vaccine.

Anthony Fossie acknowledges that a booster dose can increase protection against the corona virus (Alex McIntyre / The Greeley Tribune)

The White House chief of epidemiology Omigron noted the vaccination schedule amid concerns about the progression of the variant.

The World Health Organization (WHO) pointed out this Sunday The new strain extends far beyond the delta, With mild symptoms. What else, According to the organism’s initial data, vaccines may be less effective against this variant.

Micron is in 63 countries as of December 9, according to the World Health Organization in a technical update confirming reports from its officials in recent days.

According to who, Omigron delta seems to spread faster than the variant, which is responsible for most of the infections in the world so far.

This rapid development is not limited to delta-less South Africa, but also to delta-dominated England.

But for now, the lack of additional information prevents us from confirming whether the Omigran transfer rate manages to avoid immunity because its properties make it highly contagious or a combination of two factors.

The WHO predicts that “Omigron surpasses delta in places with social distribution”.

Authorities in the United States and Europe are concerned about the high rate of immunizations (EFE / EPA / CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH)

Although symptoms currently appear to be “mild to moderate” in both South Africa and Europe, data are not yet sufficient to establish the degree of severity of the clinical picture caused by Omicron.

With regard to vaccines, some of the available data suggest the genetic profile of Omigran “It reduces the effectiveness associated with protecting against infection.”

Manufacturer Pfizer / Bioendech last week described the three-dose vaccine schedule against Omigron as “effective”.

Countries with mechanisms encourage people to get a third level.

There is a new wave of infections in Europe caused by delta irritation, abandonment of preventive measures and low vaccination rates in some countries.

With information from Reuters and AFP

