Anthony Blinken arrives in Ukraine amid threats of Russian invasion: “I hope Putin chooses a peaceful path”

Antony Blinken came to Ukraine to express support amid fears of a Russian invasion

US Secretary of State Anthony Blink, The Russian president on Wednesday insisted Vladimir Putin For what Choose the “quiet path” during a solidarity visit to Ukraine, In the context of the fear of Russia’s invasion.

“I hope we can keep this in one place Diplomatic and peaceful path, But in the end it will be President Putin’s decision, “said Blingen, chief of The Christian Science Monitor’s Washington bureau.

If Putin does not pursue diplomacy, Blingen warns, he will choose “Conflict and Consequences for Russia”.

The foreign secretary, who landed in Kiev at dawn, will later meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky. Two days before meeting with Russian envoy Sergei Lavrov in Geneva, Amid Western warnings of tens of thousands of Russian troops being sent to Ukraine’s borders.

Blinken (Alex Brandon / REUTERS) during a visit to the US Embassy in Kiev

Blinken revealed her Concerned about Russian moves Are far from over.

“It simply came to our notice then.“And it gives President Putin the ability to take very aggressive action against Ukraine in a very short statement.”

Belarus, which also borders Ukraine Alexander Lukashenko Putin’s ally, he described the arrival of Russian troops on Tuesday as exercises.

Said Blinken Russia, Ukraine demands guarantee that it will not be allowed to join NATO, He behaved “without provocation, without cause.”

Ukrainian soldier aboard a Coast Guard ship in the port of Mariupol in the Sea of ​​Azov (AP / Evgeniy Maloletka).

Russia is looking “Challenging certain fundamental principles necessary to support the entire international system and to maintain peace and security; Such policies will not force one nation to change its borders, “said Blingen.

“If we allow these policies to be violated without punishment, we will open a huge box of Pandora.. The world is watching what is happening here.

The United States has announced the arrival of Blinken Additional assistance of $ 200 million to Ukraine “For assistance in the security and security of our Ukrainian partners,” said a US official before the visit of the US Secretary of State to Kiev.

“We are committed to the sovereignty of Ukraine and its territorial integrity, and we will continue to provide the necessary support to Ukraine.The official, who did not want to be named, said.

The Joe Biden administration allowed more funding using a Presidential device to help countries at risk, According to unconfirmed media reports.

The official did not provide details of the materials that make up this package.

Call with Lavro

Tuesday, Glowing Y Lavrov They made a phone call evaluating the meetings held last week between the allies of Russia, the United States and Washington. About the crisis in Ukraine.

Blinken reiterated to Lavrov The United States’ “unwavering” commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Insists that any discussion of security in Europe should include NATO allies and European partners, including Kiev.

A senior Foreign Office official explained at a telephone press conference that during their conversation, both officials considered it Using Blingen’s trip to Kiev and Berlin this week, it will be “useful” to meet in personSo they decided to meet in Geneva.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov)

During a visit to Ukraine, Blingen meets with the President. Volodymyr ZhelenskyAnd with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dimitro Guleba, To deal with the Russian threat.

A day later, the US diplomat will travel to Berlin to meet with his German envoy. Annalena Barbach, With whom he will address the options on the table in response to Russia’s hypothetical progress in Ukraine.

The meeting with Beerbock will be followed by high-level diplomatic representatives from the United States and Germany. England and France.

Anthony Blingen will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky (EFE / SERGEY DOLZHENKO).

The U.S. official pointed out that Friday was the meeting between Blingen and Lavrov in Geneva The United States has “a chance” to share its major concerns with Russia. Find the situation in Ukraine and common points to pursue the diplomatic path.

Last week there were a series of meetings between Russian and US representatives and the Swiss Security and Cooperation Organization (OSCE) in Switzerland, Brussels and Vienna.

All of these diplomatic contacts yielded some results at one time The United States and its allies see the risk of Russia invading Ukraine, Its troops have stationed themselves on the country’s border in recent weeks.

More and more Russian troops near the border with Ukraine

On Friday, Washington has accused Moscow of trying to launch a fake attack on Russian troops to create a pretext for invading or entering Ukraine.

For its part, the Russian government confirmed the call in a statement – making it clear that this was done at the request of the United States – and pointed out that Lavrov had insisted on Blingen. “Do not reflect speculation about the alleged Russian occupation that is imminent and force the Ukrainian authorities to fully implement the Minsk agreements.”

In this case, the United States issued a warning on Tuesday Due to the arrival of Russian troops in Belarus, Identifying his fears that Moscow is looking for a new way to occupy Ukraine.

“The fact that we see this move to Belarus clearly gives the Russians another approach if they decide to take further military action against Ukraine.”, A U.S. official told reporters.

(With information from EFE and AFP)

Continue reading: