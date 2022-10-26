An island offers jobs, flights and accommodation

The position to be filled is that of Barista in a local restaurant, The largest of the Mediterranean islands, no previous experience is necessary.

Next, we will share the most important information to be part of the offer you should receive Knowledge in the industry specializing in high quality coffeeAnd what issues to take into account when applying, according to the Chronicle.

As per notification, candidate can be of any gender and there is no age limit.

Tasks to be done

Serve customers drinks and quality products.

Keep the environment clean and comfortable.

Enforce restaurant standards.

Work in Malta: What are the requirements?

Advanced level of English language (interview will be conducted in that language).

Completed high school.

What does the job offer?

Salary in Euros.

Rotating workday, morning shift, night shift, weekends and/or holidays. Working during peak season (June to October) may work overtime.

Flights, accommodation (1 month) and transport in shifts.

Vacation and medical coverage.

Work permit and contract for 1 year.

Full time work schedule.

To apply, please send an English language CV indicating the position you are applying for along with relevant educational certificates to [email protected]