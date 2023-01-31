An arsonist in the southern part of the capital? Four vehicles and a business are being investigated

Police firefighters worked hard to put out two fires in the Cabildo neighborhood and another in the America del Sur neighborhood.

This was transferred to the police and fire department early Tuesday morning. That, within a few hours, Three fires mobilized different sections of the forceIt must be distributed to provide a quick and efficient response, thus avoiding damage greater than that caused by flames.

As reported to DiarioPanorama.com, The first incident was recorded around 2 am on Tuesday. Firefighters from the Santiago del Estero Police Department extinguished the fire A police van and an ambulance caught fire on Ecuador Street, near Aconcagua, in the America del Sur neighborhood..

Firefighters’ work is crucial in putting out the fire on Ecuador Street.

About later Two hours after the fire broke out in the aforementioned vehicles, another unit of the fire department went to Cal Decano at 100 p.m.In the Cabildo neighborhood, There again two vehicles were consumed by an ignition source.

A van caught fire on Decano Street.

Another caught fire on Decano Street.

When they had put out the fire, Firefighters left for Solis and Solano de Paz in the Cabildo neighborhood. At that place, and in a little while, The flames consumed everything inside a chemical.

Chemistry is on Avenida Solis.

As indicated by sources, the first fire is being investigated by personnel from the 11th police station, while the remaining two belong to the third police station, whose uniformed personnel are conducting different investigations to identify the person responsible for the fire. Left a lot of damage..

The interior of the chemistry was engulfed in flames.

The strongest clue investigators are considering is that the fire was started by the same person And they fear it may strike again in the next few hours.