An armed man has taken hostages at a synagogue in Texas, USA

Pictures of police holding hostages at a synagogue in Goliville, Texas (Twitter)

A gunman stormed a synagogue in Colville, Texas on Saturday and took several people hostage. Members Beth Israel Council They were in full retirement when the person entered.

After several hours of negotiations One of the hostages was released Perfect health. Authorities do not know how many more are on campus.

After 5:00 pm local time (23:00 GMT), “a male hostage was released unharmed” and is expected to reunite with his family “as soon as possible,” the department said in a statement. police station. In the town of Goliwille, 27 miles (43 km) northwest of Dallas.

Earlier, The Colliville Police, He said through his Twitter account that he would be taking action with the SWAT team at 6100 Pleasant Run Street. “Everyone in the area is being evicted immediately. Please skip that part. ” Coleville is located 25 miles west of Dallas.

The person holding the hostages is said to be the brother of the convicted terrorist. Citing a senior official, ABC It has been reported that the sentence will be imposed Afia Siddiqui, nicknamed “Lady Al Qaeda” by American newspapers. The kidnapper demanded that his sister be released from prison.

Afia Siddiqui, also known as “Lady Al Qaeda”.

Siddiqui is being held at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Fort Worth, Texas.

A former Pakistani scientist was sentenced by a New York court in 2010 86 years in prison for plotting to assassinate US officials in Afghanistan. His affair caused a stir in Pakistan.

An armored police vehicle in an area where a man allegedly took people hostage at a synagogue during live broadcasts in REUTERS / Shelby Tauber, Texas.

Said an agent familiar with the investigation CNN It is believed that there were at least four hostages, including a rabbi.

The FBI and the Texas Department of Public Security are also cooperating on the hostage situation, he said. CNN Colliville Police Sergeant Tara Nelson, said, Currently, no one is injured.

“FBI negotiators have been in contact with the person in the building,” Nelson said. “There is no threat to the public at this time,” he said.

REUTERS / Shelby Tauber (REUTERS / Shelby Tauber)

Journalist Jessica Harke, who was at the scene, said on Twitter There was a live broadcast of the religious service for several minutes, where the phrases of the abductee were heard but no pictures of what was happening were shown.

“Call my sister” in a streaming audio on Facebook. “Don’t cry for me, you bastard. I have 6 beautiful children … the hostages are dying in the synagogue … why are you crying?

More to come: “I’m going to die, do you hear me?..I’m going to die doing this, right? Are you listening to me? I’m going to die. Don’t cry for me “.

He also listens to: “Something is wrong in the United States.”

Emergency response teams (REUTERS / Shelby Tauber) near the area where a man appears to have been taken hostage at a synagogue in Goliville, Texas, USA

Just before 2:00 pm, the man says: “You have to do something. I do not want to see this guy die.”. The broadcast ended in a few minutes.

President Joe Biden was briefed on the progress of the Texas Chapel and the top members of his National Security Council are in touch with federal leaders. Law enforcement officials, according to a tweet from the White House press secretary, Jen Saki.

In a tweet posted Saturday night, the Texas governor, Greg Abbott said he was closely monitoring the situation in Colliville.

“The Texas Department of Public Security is at the scene of the tense hostage situation in Colville, Texas. They work with local and federal groups to achieve better and safer results. “The governor tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Israel, Naphtali Bennett said her government was “closely monitoring” the situation. “We pray for the safety of the hostages and rescue workers” He tweeted.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Labid tweeted that the Israeli embassy in Houston was on its way to the scene. Texas State Congressman Colin Alred sent a message of support saying “I pray for the crowd in Colliville.”

“No one should be afraid that something like this may happen in their place of worship.”, He tweeted.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

News in development …

