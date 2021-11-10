Amnesty International questioned Argentina’s recognition of elections in Nicaragua and made it clear that it would not use a non-interference policy.

The government of Alberto Fernandez endorsed the elections promoted by Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua and received questions from various international organizations.

International apology That joined the chorus of questioning voices The Argentine government for its decision to support the election mockery in Argentina Nicaragua Last Sunday and who crowned the dictator Daniel Ortega Despite holding back all political rivals, he is back as president. In that sense, He explained that in the case of human rights, he did not use the position of not interfering in the internal affairs of another country. .

The prestigious and recognized global voluntary organization released a statement on Wednesday in which it emphasizes Pink House To redouble and engage in their efforts to protect human rights Legislature of the Organization of American States (OAS) It starts today and will discuss the humanitarian and political crisis as a central theme Managua.

“Amnesty International, facing the 51st regular session of the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS) starting today, is urging the Argentine government to double its efforts to make human rights the central axis of any proposal to rebuild the region. Structures of oppression and impunity in NicaraguaThe statement said.

International apology He reminded the government and the Argentine Foreign Ministry that the situation in Nicaragua has been undermining human rights and political rights since 2018.Not applicable“Theory of”No interruption“It was put forward by the Alberto Fernandez administration to avoid speaking out against Ortega and his regime.

“The policy of non-interference in the internal affairs of a state, as pointed out by the national government in order to avoid judgment on violations recorded during the Sunday, November 7 presidential election in that country, does not apply to human rights violations and crimes. Of international law. On October 20, Argentina abstained from voting, and under a similar argument, a resolution in the OAS Permanent Council called for the “immediate release” of detainees detained in Nicaragua.”Said the NGO.

The document, signed by the Argentine branch of the international voluntary organization, noted that it had been denouncing what had been going on for years. Nicaragua by Ortega. “Amnesty International has condemned the attack Systematic human rights abuses and harassment in Nicaragua since 2018, imprisonment, suppression of political discontent and lack of access to justice have intensified until May this year..

“Accordingly, election day was marred by acts of political violence and electoral coercion, and despite the fact that seven of the potential candidates for the current presidency, Daniel Ortega, could not run, they were arrested and disenfranchised. For the past few months. In this sense, the chances of the current head of state taking office for a fourth term are ‘terrible’.”, They noted from the organization.

Warning of International apology Adds He was publicly critical Human Rights Watch In the mouth of its Managing Director for the United States, Jose Miguel Vivanco, Who described this Tuesday “Is different“The position of the Argentine Foreign Ministry.

“Remove the Argentine Foreign Ministry on Nicaragua. In his opinion, elections and arresting presidential candidates are two different things. They are ‘concerned’ about the arrests, but did not comment on the election because they are ‘internal affairs’., He pointed out Vivanco.

Late on Monday, a day after the election fraud, the Argentine government refrained from condemning the maneuvers. Ortega And his wife Rosario Murillo To capture presidential candidates who could compete for the position of First Magistrate and to position themselves in power. “Within hours of the end of the Electoral Act, we maintained our diplomatic tradition of not interfering in the internal affairs of other countries.The report of the Foreign Ministry was established in its central column Santiago Cafiro.

Interestingly, in the same document, the Ministry Kafiro It talks about internal affairs Nicaragua When referring to the regime’s political prisoners, without linking them to the electoral law. Although not condemning the controversial election, the Argentine government reiterated it “Opposition leaders worried about arrests” And “Nicaraguan government must ensure respect for human rights as a whole”.

“We understand that democracy in Argentina values ​​ideological diversity and the participation of citizens without restriction. Alberto Fernandez.

This is not the first time Fernandez Nicaragua shows its support for the dictatorship. On October 20, his government abstained from voting in a referendum Organization of American States (OAS) It is needed “Immediate release“Blocked protesters Nicaragua Ahead of the last election on Sunday, November 7, it was condemned by the world’s major democracies.

