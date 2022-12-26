Amid yet another barrage of missiles on Ukraine, Vladimir Putin said he wanted to hold talks with Kiev.

KIEV.- Artillery pressure continued with heavy bombardment in various areas UkraineThe President of Russia, Vladimir PutinHe assured his country Ukraine is ready to enter into talks to end the war, but faces obstacles from Kyiv and its Western allies.

In an interview with Russian state television, parts of which aired Sunday, Putin announced that Moscow “There is a willingness to negotiate some acceptable outcome with all participants in this process”.

“It’s not us who refuse to negotiate, it’s them”, The Kremlin reiterated the same stance it has taken in recent months as its 10-month war in Ukraine loses momentum.

The Russian president reiterated his argument that Russia had “no choice” but to invade and that “it is moving in the right direction.”

“We are protecting our national interests, our citizens, our people,” he said.

These comments come as Russia continues to attack Ukraine.

It was only at the last moment that the authorities released it Anti-aircraft warning twice across Ukraine and in the late afternoon three missiles fell on Kramatorsk in the partially occupied region of Donetsk, local officials said.

The missiles hit the industrial part of the city and there were no casualties, according to the governor of Donetsk, Ukraine. Pavlo Kyrilenko. He said the town of Avdivka was also hit by six artillery shells, injuring a woman.

Meanwhile, elsewhere on the frontline, Russian forces are trying to keep up the pace of their offensive in the city of Baghmut, where heavy fighting has erupted in recent weeks, according to a US-based think tank.

In this Dec. 20, 2022 photo, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presents a state award to a soldier during a medal ceremony for Ukrainian veterans who halted Russia's months-long military campaign in the city. Zelensky visited the eastern front and the city of Bakhmut, the epicenter of fighting in Russia's nearly 10-year invasion of Ukraine.

“The pace of Russian forces’ advances in the Pakmut region may have slowed in recent days, although it is too early to say whether the Russian effort to capture Pakmut has ended,” the Institute for War Studies said.

The think tank said, citing Russian military bloggers, that they recently approved “Ukrainian forces in the Pakmut area managed to slightly slow down the Russian advance around Pakmut and surrounding settlements.”

Ukrainian social media sources earlier said that on December 21, Ukrainian forces had completely driven Russian forces out of the eastern outskirts of Baghmut, the report added.

“Russian forces will have difficulty continuing their offensive operations in the Pakmut region and may attempt to initiate a tactical or operational pause,” the agency concluded.

A day earlier, a deadly Russian attack on the southern city GersonFreed by Ukrainian forces last month, Dozens of people were killed or injured.

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces shelled Ukrainian-controlled areas of the partially occupied Kherson region 71 times, including 41 attacks on the city of Kherson, the region’s Ukrainian governor, Yaroslav Yanushevich, said.

Total 16 people died, including three emergency workers who died in demining of the region’s Perislav district, according to the governor. Another 64 people were injured, Yanushevich said.

In neighboring Dnipropetrovsk region, the city of Nikopol came under heavy artillery overnight, Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said. No casualties were reported.

Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine on at least two occasions this Sunday.

This was reported by an online newspaper Ukraine Pravda Sirens started sounding in the areas Kyiv and Lviv later spread to other parts of the country.

At 2:00 p.m. (local time) the Belarusian Kayun Observation Group Il-76 A-50U Serhiy Atayants long-range radar-surveillance aircraft took off from Machulyshchy, Belarus.

Shortly after, a Russian Air Force MiG-31K fighter jet carrying nuclear-tipped Dagger missiles took off.

In this context, The Chinese regime once again raised ties between China and Russia, describing it as “as strong as a monolith”.

“They are as strong as a monolith and will not change under the influence of the unstable international situation,” the Chinese foreign minister said. Wang Yi, According to the Russian news agency TASS, it rejected the changes after the war in Ukraine.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the APEC summit in Bangkok, Saturday, November 19, 2022.

“China and Russia are determined against hegemony and against a new Cold War,” he said. “China-Russia relations do not lend themselves to interference and provocation; major changes in the situation will do them no harm,” he added.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Western leaders who support Ukraine have demanded that China mediate in ending the war.

Meanwhile, China has on various occasions urged the parties to reach a negotiated ceasefire, asking them to respect each country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. “Legitimate concerns” about the security of all nations.

