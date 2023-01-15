America’s R’Bonney Gabriel became the new Miss Universe after a tough competition. (Reuters)

Miss United StatesR’Bonney Gabriel was crowned this Saturday Miss Universe in New Orleans (South America), with the aim of being the face of the organization’s new phase To protect gender equality and women’s rights.

They were selected as the first and second finalists Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel and Miss Dominican Republic Andrea Martinez, respectively. All three beauty queens have to dedicate a year to the pageant ThailandWhere is the headquarters of the organization coming from this year?

Before announcing the winner, the Miss Universe Organization It revealed that the next edition will take place in 2023, corresponding to SaviorThrough the video of the President of the country Naeeb Bukhele.

The Miss Universe organization has announced that the next edition in 2023 will be held in El Salvador. (AP)

New Miss Universe, 28, nNinth winner of the tournament for his country. Since 2003, Venezuela have won the title seven times and the Dominican Republic once.

Gabriel was crowned by his Indian predecessor, Harnas SandhuWith a new crown A force for good (Force for Good), which contains 993 precious stones and a 45.14 carat sapphire.

The first and second runner-ups were Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel and Miss Dominican Republic Andrea Martinez respectively. (Reuters)

Worth it $5.3 millionHe also presented the most expensive crown in the pageant’s 71-year history, the first band made of recyclable materials.

New Universal beauty queen is The first woman from the Philippines has achieved the title of Miss United States. His father Remigio Ponson “R. OK.” GabrielHe came to the Philippines to study psychology University of Southern California. His mother, Dana Walker, is American.

Model and Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo And the American driver Jeannie May The hosts of the gala event held at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Rapper and singer Hip-Hop Big Freediaband Big Sam’s Funky NationViolinist Amanda Shaw, T-groupank and the Bangas And singer Yolanda Adams They were responsible for the music part of the ceremony Afro-French culture of the city And typical American country.

Rapper and singer of hip-hop Big Freetia, band Big Sam’s Funky Nation, violinist Amanda Shaw, group Tank and The Bangas and singer Yolanda Adams took charge of the music part of the festival, (REUTERS)

Great Freedia He was also part of the jury, which was completed by a Cuban journalist and presenter Dark DellanosMiss Universe 2010, Mexican Ximena NavarreteCEO of Roku Shweta PatelMiss Universe 1998 Wendy FitzwilliamActress and journalist Emily Austin and CEO and founder of O Skin Med Spa Olivia Guido.

Although this Miss Universe Gala will take place in 2023, The winner will hold the Miss Universe 2022 titleThe tournament was postponed because it did not compete with the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The new Miss Universe and finalists stood out in a preliminary group 16 semi-finalistsThere were also candidates Puerto Rico, Curacao, Spain, Haiti, Australia, Laos, South Africa, Portugal, Canada, Trinidad and Tobago, Curacao, India and Colombia.

Because of this this group was selected Scores earned during catwalk shows and swimwear and personal interviews with previously conducted jury.

The new Miss Universe and finalists stood out among the initial pool of 16 semi-finalists. (Reuters)

A Thai billionaire, the new owner of the Miss Universe organization, before the parade of semi-finalists Anne Jakabong Jakrajuta NodeHe promised that it started this Saturday.”A new phase of Miss Universe created by women for women” and recounted how she turned the “pain” of being rejected as a transgender person into triumph.

Under this new administration, the pageant has accelerated the process towards feminism and equity issues. This has already been revealed for Miss Universe number 72 Married applicants with children will be acceptedSomething is missing until now.

Gabriel said in his Q&A program that he would argue that the age limit for female candidates should also be raised.

