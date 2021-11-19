Amazing discovery of astrogenic antibodies

Advances in science around Corona virus Increasingly, as knowledge about the disease becomes more and more accurate, the options for dealing with the infection will increase. Scientists from the pharmaceutical company responsible for production Astrogenogen The combination of long-acting monoclonal antibodies has been shown to significantly reduce the risk of developing COVID-19; Both prevention Virus As in treatment.

Two new experiments were carried out in Phase II Astrogenogen The combination of long-acting monoclonal antibodies has been shown to greatly reduce the risk of developing. Corona virus; In both antiviral prevention and treatment. The effectiveness of this intramuscular dose has reached 83% and it has a lasting effect.

The use of monoclonal and antiviral antibodies is an option based on treatment Virus Responsible for global epidemics. These features combine with the possibilities offered by available vaccines with approximately 10 approved developments.

Over time, alternatives to vaccines that can counteract the effects of infections are being discovered

Scientific evidence Astrogenogen AZD7442 or Evusheld treatment using monoclonal antibodies has been shown to have long-acting, proven efficacy based on the risk of developing symptomatic disease. Benefits include pre-exposure prophylaxis and single-dose Covit-19 treatment.

The combination of drugs used is injected intramuscularly and tested to prevent infection or exposure to the SARS-COV-2 virus in those who are not at high risk and immunocompromised; Groups that do not respond properly to vaccines as a preventative measure and to treat victims.

A six-month follow-up of the preventive study was conducted, which showed an 83% reduction in the risk of symptomatic corona virus without any serious illness or death with AZD7442. In a separate treatment study, when treated within three days of the onset of symptoms, the risk of acute COVID-19 or death is reduced by 88%.

Experts agree that despite the basic axis of the fight against the vaccine Corona virus, Monoclonal and antiviral antibody therapies are crucial therapies to control the infection.