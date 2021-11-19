November 19, 2021

East Valley Times

Complete News World

Amazing discovery of astrogenic antibodies

Arzu 5 mins ago 2 min read

Advances in science around Corona virus Increasingly, as knowledge about the disease becomes more and more accurate, the options for dealing with the infection will increase. Scientists from the pharmaceutical company responsible for production Astrogenogen The combination of long-acting monoclonal antibodies has been shown to significantly reduce the risk of developing COVID-19; Both prevention Virus As in treatment.

Two new experiments were carried out in Phase II Astrogenogen The combination of long-acting monoclonal antibodies has been shown to greatly reduce the risk of developing. Corona virus; In both antiviral prevention and treatment. The effectiveness of this intramuscular dose has reached 83% and it has a lasting effect.

Titles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Europe is once again the epicenter of the epidemic | The progress of the corona virus raises fears of a new prison or more drastic measures

8 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

She was staying at her boyfriend’s house for the first time when she found parts of another woman’s body in the refrigerator.

16 hours ago Arzu
3 min read

British warplane with secret technology crashes in Mediterranean: potential adversaries try to find it

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

2 min read

Amazing discovery of astrogenic antibodies

5 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

Europe is once again the epicenter of the epidemic | The progress of the corona virus raises fears of a new prison or more drastic measures

8 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

She was staying at her boyfriend’s house for the first time when she found parts of another woman’s body in the refrigerator.

16 hours ago Arzu
3 min read

British warplane with secret technology crashes in Mediterranean: potential adversaries try to find it

1 day ago Arzu