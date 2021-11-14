Ahead of the summit of Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, the United States expressed its concern to China about military pressure on Taiwan.

Secretary of State of the United States Antony Blinken, during a telephone conversation, asked the Chinese representative to speak with Taiwanese officials. The next summit between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled for Monday afternoon (Tuesday morning in the Asian country).

“(Meeting between Fiden and Zig) Provides an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss how to approach the rivalry between the United States and China responsibly At the same time, they work together in areas where they share interests, ”the State Department said in a statement.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen spoke with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi “He expressed his concern over the continued military, diplomatic and economic pressure from the People’s Republic of China against Taiwan.”The State Department wrote in a statement.

Blinken encouraged Chinese officials to negotiate with Taiwan “Resolve tensions (…) peacefully and in accordance with the wishes and interests of the people” Island, the text says.

President of the United States, Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are scheduled to hold a virtual summit on Monday night. Washington Time.

Relations between the world’s two largest economies have deteriorated, Part of Taiwan, an autonomous democracy claimed by Beijing. Last month, China’s military launched a record number of attacks inside the island’s air defense zone.

Washington has repeatedly voiced support for Taiwan In the face of what he described as Chinese occupation.

Tensions between China and the United States over Taiwan and the Iranian nuclear program Topics dealing with Chinese leaders Xi Jinping and American Joe Biden, At the virtual meeting next week.

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will continue to act A virtual meeting on Monday, November 15thIn Taiwan, bilateral tensions over human rights and trade continue to rise, the White House said Friday.

The two leaders will discuss ways to responsibly manage the rivalry between the two powers. White House spokeswoman Jen Zhaki said in a statement.

“At all times, President Biden will make clear the intentions and priorities of the United States, and will be clear and open about our concerns with the People’s Republic of China.” Added.

(With information from Europa Press and AFP)