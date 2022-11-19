After the Ukrainian military advance in Kherson, Russia decided to strengthen its positions in Crimea

Photograph

Following the liberation of the northern third of the Kherson region by Ukrainian troops, Russia began to strengthen. Neighboring Crimean Peninsulaannexed by the Kremlin in 2014, fearing further advances by kyiv forces on the southern front.

Ukrainian artillery is already firing daily on the left bank of the Dnieper River, where the Russian army retreated after losing all areas on the right bank, including the regional capital. GersonIn order to damage Russian positions.

A spokesman for Ukraine’s Southern Command said Tuesday, Natalia KumenyukRussian troops had to retreat between 15 and 20 kilometers on the left bank due to pressure from Kyiv forces.

The possibility of the Ukrainian army invading the Dnieper and retaking the entire Kherson region is a matter of great concern to the Russian military command. A clear path Try to enter Crimea.

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian soldiers fire a 2S7 Bion self-propelled gun (REUTERS / Viacheslav Ratynskyi)

Serhii Aksionov, head of the administration of the annexed Ukrainian peninsula, announced this Friday. Fortifications are being built to ensure the safety of the residents of Crimea.

“The actions of the Russian armed forces and law enforcement, actions taken on behalf of the president (Vladimir Putin), are enough for Crimeans to feel safe,” Aksyonov said in a video posted on Telegram.

However, he admitted that additional “structural work” to ensure the safety of the Crimeans was being carried out under his direct supervision.

Aksionov stressed that the main measures for the defense of Crimea should be taken in the neighboring Kherson region.

Authorities established by Moscow in Kherson, annexed by Russia to the region Zaporizhia and the so-called People’s Republics Donetsk Y Luhansk On September 30, earlier in the month, they ordered the evacuation of civilians from a 15-kilometer-wide area on the left bank of the river.

The move was ordered a week earlier, before Russian troops withdrew from the city of Kherson and the northern third of the region of the same name.

Ukrainian tanks and military vehicles on a road in the Kherson region (REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi)

Ukraine is now submerged “Stabilizing Measures” To end acceptance of political, military, police, economic and social control Liberated Territory.

This Friday Ukrainian Railways, Ukrazaliznytsia, end Resume train traffic from Kyiv to Kherson.

The first train carrying 200 passengers, wagons decorated by Ukrainian painters, will leave Kyiv at 10:14 pm local time (20:14 GMT) and arrive in Kherson at 9:00 am (07:00 GMT) on Saturday.

The train service between the two cities is regular: the train departs from Kew on even days and from Kherson on odd days.

Meanwhile, Fighting has intensified on other frontsEspecially in Donbass.

Ukrainian forces launched an offensive in the direction of the city Chernovonovka, in the Lugansk region, but were repulsed, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

“As a result of concentrated fire by Russian artillery, enemy units halted their advance and were scattered,” defense spokesman General Igor Konashenkov said in his daily battle report.

According to the soldier, at least 40 members of the Ukrainian army died in the operation, which also lost two artillery cars and two armored vehicles.

A file photo of service members of pro-Russian troops in a combat vehicle in the city of Lysizansk, Luhansk Region (REUTERS / Alexander Ermochenko)

Near the towns of Yagodne (Kharkiv region) and Kuzemovka (Lugansk region), Russian forces repulsed two separate attacks by Ukrainian troops with artillery and heavy flamethrowers.

“More than 50 Ukrainian soldiers died and two tanks and five armored vehicles were destroyed,” Konashenkov said.

The general confirmed that Russian troops had taken control of the city Opytne, located on the outskirts of Donetsk, the capital of the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of the same name. “The enemy unsuccessfully launched a counterattack along with the cities of Zlatko, Vladimirovka and Pavlovka of the Donetsk People’s Republic to stop the advance of Russian troops,” he said.

(with information from EFE)

