After liberating Kherson, Ukraine vowed that its victory in the war with Russia was only a matter of time.

After liberating Kherson, Ukraine promised that it was only a matter of time before it won the war with Russia. (Reuters)

The Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of UkraineThis Saturday confirmed the liberation of the city Gerson to him Ukrainian army Adds victory in and against other wars won by his country Russian invaders that’s it”A matter of time”.

Kulepa, who attended the summit in the Cambodian capital as a special guest, disclosed this in a press conference. Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), he has asked to condemn Russia.

“In our defensive war against enemies, Ukraine is going to win, it’s just a matter of time (…) Every inch of Ukraine will be liberated”, Kuleba pointed to the leaders’ meetings at the Soka Hotel in Phnom Penh. ASEAN Its external partners include the US, Russia and China.

Kuleba justified his confidence in the victories of Ukrainian forces in various battles, such as Kiev. Busy areas In the north-east and region of the country Gerson.

Similarly, the minister has also condemned Russian army For torturing and killing civilians and attacking infrastructure not for military reasons but to harm people.

In Q, Kuleba justified his confidence in the victories of Ukrainian forces in various battles, such as the occupied territories in the north-east of the country and the Kherson region. (Reuters)

He called in this regard International communityIncluding the countries Southeast AsiaSupply transformers, generators and parts to Ukraine to help repair electricity infrastructure needed in Ukraine during winter.

In Phnom Penh, Kulepa signed Agreement of cooperation and friendship (CT) with ASEAN and met his counterparts from Cambodia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam.

The minister thanked ASEAN for supporting Ukraine and asked them to condemn it Russian invasion of UkraineBecause “this is not only an attack on a sovereign nation, but an attack on the Charter of the United Nations.”

If Russia “gets its way,” most Asian countries “do not want to see a repeat of Russia’s pattern of behavior in Asia using its strength.” Transgression and massacres against civilians”Kuleba warned.

Thanking ASEAN for supporting Ukraine, the minister asked to condemn the Russian aggression against Ukraine, because “it is not only an attack on a sovereign country, but an attack on the United Nations Charter.” (Reuters)

He said there are many ways to support Ukraine, not only through sanctions against Russia, but also through sending Military or humanitarian assistance.

The Ukrainian Minister Rejects meeting with Russian partner. Sergey LavrovHe is in Phnom Penh to attend an ASEAN summit, but said if Russia was “genuine” to negotiate, he would be open to it.

However, the Russian authorities “Complete surrender without conditions”, he described as unacceptable for Ukraine, and recalled Russian President Vladimir Putin’s refusal to hold talks with his Ukrainian counterpart.

Kuleba called on all countries and warned that it is not about that Invasion of Ukraine But “Do big countries have the right to invade small countries?”

(with information from EFE)

Continue reading: