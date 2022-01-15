January 15, 2022

East Valley Times

Complete News World

Aerolinas Argentinas flight hijacked in Miami: Passenger reported missing $ 4,000

Arzu 52 mins ago 1 min read

Passengers on flight 1302 Argentine Airlines Who traveled to the city of Miami They denounced the plane as having been the victim of several thefts before landing in an American city. They confirmed it TN Air resources.

It all started when one of the passengers complained to the airline officials $ 4,000 missing from his wallet. Other complaints were triggered when it was realized that the same thing had happened to others.

read more: Little Horse: Three criminals handcuffed and robbed a woman, posing as neighbors

for now, There are two suspects By the movements they made during the flight.

The plane and passengers were stranded as soon as it landed in Miami because the situation was under US police control.

Passengers demanded insurance from the airline for the theft of their belongings, which caused hours of tension over what had happened.

Plane theft: Who is responsible for cabin luggage

Prior to the theft, the passengers asked the company for compensation for the belongings. However, the airline says Passengers are responsible for cabin luggage.

According to the airlines, they take care of the shipped luggage, that is, the luggage that goes into the grip of the aircraft.

See also  New Year 2022, Live: I followed the celebrations in the world and in Argentina

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

I thought my ear would have been covered by swimming in the pool but the real reason was horrible

9 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

North Korea launches new missile at sea

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

The WHO has recommended two new treatments against the corona virus: they are

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Aerolinas Argentinas flight hijacked in Miami: Passenger reported missing $ 4,000

52 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

I thought my ear would have been covered by swimming in the pool but the real reason was horrible

9 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

North Korea launches new missile at sea

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

The WHO has recommended two new treatments against the corona virus: they are

1 day ago Arzu