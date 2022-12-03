It has two views in chest and axillary region. The attack took place near Provincias Unidas and Juan José Paso. It is being investigated whether it happened during a robbery attempt
Initial reports indicate that a young man was shot and injured in the North-West region on Friday afternoon.
According to the first information, The victim is aged between 20 and 30 years A few minutes before 5:00 p.m. he entered the Clemente Alvarez Emergency Hospital (Hega) in the Sais Mobile. In soft condition, with bruises on posterior chest and axillary region.
Police sources said the injured man sought help at a service station in the area and said he was involved in an attempted robbery. On reaching the spot, they found him unconscious on the ground. His prognosis is guarded and he underwent surgery.
The attack took place near the roundabout United States and Juan Jose PasoNear Larrea.
