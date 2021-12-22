The city of Lுbeck, Germany, The scene of a strange discovery: the walnut-based cake has been preserved for almost eighty years. This was one of the devastation of the 1942 World War II bombings.

Once upon a time freshly baked cake appeared in the basement of the house. It was a black disk, apparently, under the rubble of a pit without much heat, which is why it was not crushed.Manfred Schneider, a member of the Lபெbeck Department of Archeology, explained.

Sylvia Morkenstern, Specialists in iron and wood, She is in charge of retrieving the dessert. “From a restorer’s point of view, this is the most wonderful thing I’ll ever work on.”, He said.

“We have to wait for laboratory analyzes. Only then can I decide if it can be cleaned in water and with what material to sustain it,” he added. “In the end it is about stabilizing and protecting.”, The expert advanced.

Due to the loss of moisture, the cake is smaller than it was almost eight decades ago. “This pastry shop is usually for a confirmation party on Palm Sunday.”Schneider said.

The house, which was destroyed by the bombing, belonged to businessman Johann Hits, who died two months ago. His widow, Doctor Hitze, then about 70, is believed to have made the cake.

He pointed out that there was a cup and several vinyl records with the Morkenstern cake The It highlights the sonata Moonlight De Beethoven. “We hope to be able to clarify that at some point with the help of the City Archive,” he noted.

The news caused a stir in Germany. Many museums have contacted researchers eager to display the cake.

“Cake’s discovery is very special because it preceded an event, L லbeck’s bombing, which is still in the city’s consciousness.”Said Doris Mohenberg of Lபெbeck’s Archaeological Journal Public What does innovation mean to the community.

Currently, the city, located on the shores of the Baltic Sea, wants to hold a public exhibition once the restoration work is completed. The use of polyethylene glycol was rejected due to chemical reactions that could destroy the cake.