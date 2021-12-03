A voice on the phone: For 20 years she mistakenly called him, and eventually they became friends

Gladys Hankerson, 80, of the United States. For the past 20 years he has been calling the wrong phone number while trying to contact his sister. Finally, after that time, the woman met the man who had been answering her calls for two decades, and she became friends with him.

Gladys began a specific relationship between the two instead of dialing the 410 code associated with the state of Maryland where her cousin lives. You entered code 401 incorrectly, resulting in a call to Mike Moffitt’s home, Resident of Rhode Island.

According to Moffitt, he was on a trip to Florida with his family last Thanksgiving holiday. Did not miss the opportunity to meet Gladys in person, Without warning, was surprised when he arrived at the old woman’s house on Delre Beach.

“When I went inside, I said Mike was from Rhode Island. She raised her hands and said, ‘What a blessing!’ She said, “That person commented on their meeting. “It’s a great day, it’s a very happy Thanksgiving That was it, it made my tomorrow, “he added.

During the first few conversations, Hankerson was very nice, polite, and Hospitality in apologizing for a mistake, before putting down the phoneMoffit described. However, as the calls kept coming, little by little, more and more talking, they developed at a distance a solid friendship that had lasted for so many years. Today.