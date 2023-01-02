A visit from the Emir of Qatar, who presented the trophy to Messi, lunched with Gaudio and his two luxury yachts

He arrived in Punta del Este under strict secrecy, he walked without clothes, but his shelter gave him: The two mega yachts are worth more than $300 million. After the World Cup, Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived this Saturday on a private plane, landed at Esteno Airport and directly boarded one of two luxury yachts anchored in the port. To Coriti Island.

Most people found it difficult to identify the person wearing the black hat as a newcomer (The Tail) a Lionel Messi He presented the trophy to Gianni Infantino at the World Cup awards ceremony. Wearing a blue sweater instead of a white tunic, Tamim lunched on the first day of the year with former tennis player Gaston Gaudio and other diners at the Parador La Huella de José Ignacio, one of Latin America’s top 25 restaurants. Award Edition 50 is better.



Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani gives Messi a pist before presenting him with the trophy. Photo by Fernando de la Orton / Special Envoy

Amir chose the boat to sleep Aquarius, $215 million, has seven luxurious staterooms for 14 guests, in addition to space for the captain and 30 crew members. For its officers and security personnel, the nearly $70 million Alfa yacht has capacity for the captain, plus 20 crew members and 14 guests.

This newspaper was consulted from Laguna del Sas International Airport and Punta del Este Port. But Amir left for Brazil on Saturday after spending several days at an eastern resort. Also, he held private meetings on board the Alfa boat.

According to the data from the platform Sea transportIt follows boats in real time Alpha Departed Punta del Este for Buenos Aires this Monday at 00.23. The Aquarius Two minutes later he did the same. It is not known if Emir traveled on one of those ships, as it may have been a technical stop to load fuel, which costs much less in Argentina than in Uruguay.

Argentine port sources said the 30-member delegation, including Qatar and the British, will leave for Punta this Tuesday night in boats that approached the coast of Ensenada on Monday afternoon. They made it clear that the ferry was anchored, unmoored, and that high-class cars were already ready to take the passengers if they were to go to the mainland.

Oil, gas and football

At the age of 42, Tamim had 13 children (seven boys and six girls) from three different wives. Tamim, a member of the Al Thani dynasty, has ruled the Qataris since 2013, when his father Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani stepped down in his favour.

His family built their wealth on oil and gas, and they certainly bolstered it through sport: in 2005 he founded Qatar Sport Investments, with which he would buy a Paris Saint-Germain in crisis. After five years, he will own the rights of the organization Football World Cup 2022.



The Emir of Qatar’s two yachts are worth a combined $300 million.

His relationship with Gaudío developed with the tennis player’s participation in various businesses associated with the emirate. By the former Roland Garros champion, he will later be joined by former President Mauricio Macri, who visited Buenos Aires in 2018 to sign various diplomatic agreements.

East point. Special Envoy

MG

See more