A video of a former NASA engineer launching an egg from space has gone viral

What happens when an egg is thrown from an egg? Space? This is the question asked Mark RoberFormer Engineer NASA And success youtuber, which, true to its nature, sought the answer through a complex experiment. As she said, this feat took her Three years hard work.

read more: Space couple: NASA shares never-before-seen photo of Earth and Moon

Launching an egg from space: the effect is surprising and viral

Rober, who previously coordinated engineering teams at the United States Space Agency, is now a highly recognized content creator. At the time this article was published, the A video showing the egg falling From a place already crossed 24 million views on YouTube.

Mark Raber, the man who launched the egg from space. (Photo: Capture)

“An egg falls from space”, is the title of the video, which details an experience with a surprising conclusion in nearly 25 minutes. Of course, in the rapper’s own words, the works were an “experiment.”

A fragile egg is attached to a rocket attached to a weather balloon. The objective was to reach space, a region reached by means of Above 100 km altitude, a place known as the Karman line. However, Raber’s ship climbed “only” 30 kilometers into space.

read more: NASA says that humans can live on the moon by 2030

As we see in the video, the YouTuber worked on this experiment with a NASA expert who designed the rockets for the Curiosity mission. The group developed a cushion that cushions the egg in autumn. In addition, they added a heating system so that it does not freeze in space.

The result? The egg endured the journey into space and the eventual fall, without breaking. “We’ll do it on Mars next year,” the YouTuber promised.

More achievements by Mark Raeber

The content creator joined NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in 2004 and worked there for nine years, mostly on the project Curiosity, the robot currently exploring the surface of Mars. He has gained a lot of fame in recent years Videos on YouTube mix popular science with entertainment.

Robber is the owner of two Guinness World Records: One of them is thanks to the world’s largest elephant toothpaste, and the other is the largest number of dominoes placed and knocked down in an hour.

read more: Terror: They caught a picture of a galaxy cloud that looks like a Dementor from Harry Potter

A former NASA member is a well-known figure TN Techno. We have seen him create in the past A smelly package to scare off e-commerce shipment thievesAnd in another clip We tested whether sharks actually attack by the smell of blood humanitarian

More news on techno

How to test an artificial intelligence bot that answers questions and writes stories

Extraordinary scientific study to discover why ketchup always splashes

Goodbye to the cell phone: 5 common reasons to replace your phone with a new one