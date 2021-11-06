A U.S. court has upheld a mandatory vaccine ordered by Joe Biden for companies with more than 100 employees.

US President Joe Biden (REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque)

A The U.S. Federal Court of Appeals on Saturday suspended the obligation of employees of companies with more than 100 individuals to be vaccinated against COVID-19., Established by the government of Joe Biden, during the study Possible “serious constitutional issues”.

The action of the US President provides it Tens of thousands of employees have been vaccinated against Govt-19 before Jan. 4, Under pain to perform the most routine tests.

Announced in mid-September, that is Approved by the government this week And was immediately challenged in court, especially by the state of Texas, Controlled by the Republicans, opposes any vaccine obligation to fight the corona virus infection.

The result is a Joe Biden, who won his first major legislative victory, suffered a major setback when he approved his infrastructure investment plan in Congress on Friday.

In its judgment, the Texas Federal Court of Appeals ruledPlaintiffs argued that there were “serious constitutional and procedural issues” with the government’s speech.

Archive image. Mexicans receive the COVID-19 vaccine during a bipartisan immunization program in Tornillo, Texas, USA. July 28, 2021 (REUTERS / Jose Luis Gonzalez)

Therefore, The action is “suspended” until the court examines the merits.

“We can challenge Biden’s abuse of power in court, which is unconstitutional.” Conservative Texas Governor Greg Abbott commented on Twitter.

The president issued the announcement Thursday, which contained an arrangement Private companies with more than 100 employees will guarantee that everyone will be vaccinated from January 4th. If you do not want to be vaccinated, Workers at these large companies must be subjected to weekly inspections and wear a mask at all times.

This is the most important measure ever used by the government against the epidemic in the workplace It could affect 84 million private sector employees, According to White House calculations, in an attempt Control an epidemic that is undermining the economic recovery.

Ensure that workers are vaccinated or routinely tested from January 4. Private companies should allow employees who want to get serum during working hours.

Some in a file photo (EFE / EPA / CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH) near the Walk-in vaccination center against Govt-19 in Miami



Health Ministry officials added They believe the order could prevent “thousands” of deaths in the United States and about 250,000 from being hospitalized.

About 66% of adults in the United States have already been vaccinated with at least one dose, The number has risen in recent months since the government began pressuring companies to force their workers to take serum.

Many companies, including the meat giant Tyson Foods Or the airline United Airlines, Had already prepared the field by imposing these duties on their employees from the end of September.

Most recent, automaker Ford, It demanded that its 32,000 employees be vaccinated before December 8 According to various American media outlets, except for religious or medical exceptions.

